The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank deposits and July statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 7 billion euros of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on Aug. 12.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 13.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

* TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Telecom Italia is in talks with Vivendi to acquire the French media group's Brazilian broadband unit, and trump a recent bid from Spanish rival Telefonica, sources familiar with the situation said. Vivendi's pay-TV arm, Canal Plus, is also in talks, for the purchase of a majority stake in Italian rival Mediaset Premium, a subsidiary of Mediaset , some of the sources said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, posted a worse-than-expected loss in the second quarter as charges on souring loans rose, it said on Thursday.

ALITALIA

Alitalia ground staff at Fiumicino airport in Rome are poised to conduct a wildcat strike at the weekend, Italy's Strike Oversight Commission, an industrial relations watchdog, said on Thursday.

Shareholders' meeting on capital increase.

* Some Italian media say that Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is the frontrunner to become chairman of the new Alitalia, while Silvano Cassano, a former CEO of Benetton, could become the new CEO.

BANCA VENETO, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Banca Veneto on Thursday signed a deal to sell a 51.4 percent stake in private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare for 289 million euros as part of measures to strengthen the regional lender's capital base.

TOD'S

Luxury footwear maker Tod's posted on Thursday a larger-than-expected fall in first-half reveneus, hurt by weakness in the Americas and Greater China and negative currency effects.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Conference call on H1 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Conference call on H1 results (0830 GMT).

DAMIANI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO followed by conference call (1200 GMT), BANCO POPOLARE , EEMS, IMA, MONDO TV, PANARIAGROUP, RETELIT, SARAS followed by conference call (1400 GMT), UBI BANCA followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

