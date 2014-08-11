The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's Senate passed a first reading of a hotly contested constitutional reform bill on Friday, drawing a line under a parliamentary battle that has absorbed government attention as pressure grows for faster action on the economic crisis.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's fourth biggest bank beat expectations by posting a net profit of 24.9 million euros ($33 million) in the second quarter but said charges for losses on bad debts had risen in the period from a year earlier.

The lender is looking to sell chunks of soured loans after pulling the sale of a majority stake in its bad debt unit earlier this year and is in talks over the disposal of a 300-400 million euro pool, its CEO said on Friday.

The bank expects to borrow between 3.5 billion euros and 4 billion euros ($4.7-$5.4 billion) from the European Central Bank when it next offers lenders cheap longer-term funds, a slide on its website showed on Friday.

The bank's CEO is confident the lender will pass the asset quality review and the stress tests and excludes the need for any other capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

As part of a potential deal between Telecom Italia and Vivendi over the French group's broadband unit GVT, Tim Brasil could launch a capital increase that would see Telecom Italia diluting its 67 percent stake in the Brazilian group to a 50 percent share in the new company that would be born from the combination of Tim Brasil and GVT, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday. This would be followed by a capital increase at Telecom Italia reserved to Vivendi to favour the French group's entry into the Italian group.

Apart from Mediobanca, Citigroup and Banco Bradesco, various papers said Telecom Italia was also speaking to BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to assist in the Vivendi deal.

The Argentinian authorities should on Monday give their green light to Telecom Italia's sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to Mexican billionaire David Martinez's Fintech investment company, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Sunday. Should this not happen, Telecom and the Mexican financier have agreed an extension to their agreement on same terms, the paper added.

EDISON, ACEA, ERG

Several Italian utilities and private equity groups are expected to hand in tentative offers worth about 2 billion euros for E.ON's Italian unit early next week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

LUCCHINI

A company run by India's billionaire Jindal family is close to finalising a deal to buy insolvent Italian steelmaker Lucchini, Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

SNAM, TERNA

The European Commission has long wanted the continent's power grids to work in unison for reasons of efficiency and supply security, so far to little avail, but a regional power network could soon be a reality, courtesy of State Grid Corporation of China.

EDISON

Consolidation in the European electricity sector is inevitable, the CEO of the utility told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday, adding that the group would remain "a reference player" in in the Italian market.

ALITALIA

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will buy almost half of Alitalia and invest 560 million euros into the lossmaking Italian airline in a turnaround effort that will involve heavy job losses under a long-delayed deal signed on Friday.

Alitalia's Chief Executive Gabriele Del Torchio is ready to leave the airline after striking the Etihad deal, the CEO told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Saturday. Alitalia confirmed the interview.

Various papers said on Saturday that Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero Montezemolo could become the airline's new chairman, but only if the role does not include operational responsibilities. Montezemolo has previously denied he was interested in the role.

Silvano Cassano could become the chief executive of the new Alitalia, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

Another key candiate to become the new CEO is Giancarlo Schisano, currently a deputy general manager at Alitalia, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

Air France-KLM could see its 7 percent stake in the airline diluted to less than 1 percent after the deal with Etihad, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Various papers on Saturday repeated the idea of Abu Dhabi-based sovereign funds entering into the capital of Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (Adr) via a reserved capital increase, without naming sources.

Workers who choose to leave voluntarily, need to tell Alitalia by Sept. 10 that they plan to do so and will receive a 10,000 euros bonus in exchange, various papers said on Sunday. From Sept. 15, letters of dismissal will be sent out as part of an overall plan to cut up to 2,171 jobs, the papers added. * Highway operator Atlantia is looking for a financial partner for airport operator AdR, CEO Giovanni Castellucci told Il Messaggero in an interview. He added that several big international funds were interested in the project, adding that the Abu Dhabi fund Adia would be a good possible partner. Talks on the matter will kick off in September.

* AS ROMA

U.S. investor Pallotta and his allies have reached a deal to buy from UniCredit a further 31 pct in the Neep holding that controls AS Roma for about 55 million euros, reinforcing his control over the Italian soccer club, according to Il Messaggero.

GENERALI

Investment group Palladio Finanziaria, which holds a stake in Generali via its Ferak unit, has launched a reorganisation, which could impact the shareholder base of the insurer, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. One of the options discussed is the split-up of Ferak and the pro rata distribution of its stake in Generali among Ferak shareholders.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Unlisted Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza has successfully completed a 608 million euro ($816 million) share sale, beefing up its capital base ahead of the outcome of a pan-European banking asset review.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender expects to present a new governance structure to shareholders in April next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the bank's chief executive Giuseppe Castagna.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Talks are under way between Intesa and Italfondiario - a company owned by Fortress in which Intesa has a 12 percent stake - to let Intesa manage the new flows of non-performing loans, leaving those accumulated between 2006 and now in Italfondiario's custody, MF said on Saturday.

SARAS

Russia's Rosneft is confident it will be able to continue its expansion in western Europe, the general manager of Italian refiner Saras said on Friday.

FIAT

Volkswagen AG is more than doubling a three-year-old recall of its Chrysler-built Routan minivans that have ignition switches that can be knocked into the accessory position and shut off the engine, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

There is renewed talk of a listing for Ferrari, possibly on the bourse of Shanghai, La Stampa said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

BANCA CARIGE

The Bank of Italy has fined Banca Carige's former chairman Giovanni Berneschi and some other ex-managers for poor management of the lender, il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

UBI BANCA

The bank could consider offering a higher dividend than in 2013, the lender's CEO Victor Massiah told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Saturday. In a new phase of M&A, the bank will only look at deals that create value, Massiah said, adding the company would also consider acquisitions abroad.

RISANAMENTO

The real estate it had concluded the sale of a property in Paris to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group for 133.4 million euros, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, SERVIZI ITALIA .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................