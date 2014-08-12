The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Moody's has cut its 2014 growth forecast for Italy and now expects the economy to contract by 0.1 percent this year, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to deliver on promised far-reaching reforms.

ISTAT releases July final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (365 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to extend the deadline to complete the sale of its unit Telecom Argentina to Sept. 1.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit faces compensation claims for up to 2.6 billion euros from investors in a nine-year-old dispute over its purchase of banks in Austria and Germany, according to court documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The Fortress and Prelios duo and U.S. group Lone Star have been shortlisted to buy UniCredit's debt collection unit UCCMB, Il Sole 24 Ore reported,

UniCredit has agreed to sell its entire stake in the holding company controlling soccer club AS Roma to U.S. investor James Pallotta for 33 million euros, the companies involved said in a statement.

BANCA ETRURIA

The small cooperative lender is planning to become a joint-stock company to help it find a merger partner after the collapse of talks with bigger rival Popolare di Vicenza.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

* Law professor Marcello Clarich has been named chairman of the Monte dei Paschi banking foundation that used to be the lender's top shareholder, the foundation said in a statement.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................