POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned on Wednesday after a bruising referendum loss at the weekend, with most parliamentary factions pushing for an early election in a few months' time.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Moody's has cut its outlook on Italy's Baa2 issuer rating to negative from stable, citing diminished prospects for economic and fiscal reform after Sunday's referendum vote.

OECD releases October composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS

A cabinet meeting to discuss a framework for state intervention in the country's banks may be held on Saturday afternoon, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender has asked the European Central Bank for more time to wrap up a 5 billion euro rescue plan that was thrown into doubt by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum at the weekend.

The bank, the world's oldest, has asked the ECB to give it until January 20 to do the deal, from a previous year-end deadline, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT (*) UniCredit has agreed to sell a 33 percent stake in Poland's second biggest bank Pekao to two Polish state entities for $2.6 billion in an attempt to strengthen its capital position. (*) UniCredit also launched a placement of Pekao equity-linked certificates to facilitate the disposal of its remaining 7.3 percent stake in the Polish unit by Dec. 15, 2019.

Asked if it was true the bank did not need any support from the state, CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier said "yes... absolutely not".

Poland's biggest lender Bank PKO BP said it had issued a commitment letter to lend up to 3.2 billion zloty to one of its clients. (*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has formalised the sale of some properties to Idea Fimit for 488 million euros, Il Messaggero said.

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Canada is set to select Airbus Group to provide search-and-rescue aircraft, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with Airbus beating Italy's Leonardo in winning the deal.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi held a stake of 23.925 percent in Telecom Italia as of Dec. 5, a filing by Italian market regulator Consob showed.

ANIMA HOLDING

The asset gatherer recorded in November negative net inflows at 140 million euros.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

