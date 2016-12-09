The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italy's president began talks with political leaders on
Thursday to seek a way out of the political crisis caused by the
resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Sergio Mattarella's first consultations were with the
leaders of both houses of parliament, and neither commented
afterwards. Meetings will expand to parliamentary parties on
Friday and wrap up on Saturday evening.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest lender is set to announce next week the
country's biggest bank share issue, worth up to 13 billion euros
($13.8 billion), in what would be a major test of confidence in
Italy's wider banking system, sources said.
The bank agreed to sell its Polish assets for 2.5 billion
euros ($2.7 billion) on Thursday, improving its financial
standing ahead of share issue at a time of political instability
at home.
It sold a remaining 7.3 percent stake in Pekao on the market
through equity-linked instruments expiring in December 2019 and
said later on Thursday it had completed the placement for a
total aggregate value of around 500 million euros.
French asset manager Amundi plans to sell new shares
totalling between 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros early
next year to fund the acquisition of its Italian rival Pioneer
from UniCredit, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing
unnamed sources.
(*) The bank has completed the sale of a securitised loan
portfolio worth 1.4 billion euros to Pimco, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Only a small part of the portfolio comprises doubtful loans, it
said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The ECB will decide on Friday on whether to grant a request
by Monte dei Paschi for an extension to Jan 20 of a deadline to
complete its capital increase, several papers said. But chances
are not great and the government is preparing a decree to save
the bank with public funds, they said. La Repubblica said the
decree, which will also contain measures on cooperative banks,
would be approved by Monday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is expected to provide a consortium of Qatar and
commodities trader Glencore with sizeable funds to help finance
their purchase of a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, two
sources familiar with the transaction said.
TELECOM ITALIA
TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 wireless
carrier, intends to double its 4G coverage to 2,000 cities in
the country by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Stefano
De Angelis said on Thursday.
SAIPEM
Gazprom's South Stream Transport B.V. and Allseas Group S.A.
signed on Thursday in Amsterdam a contract to build the first
line of the gas pipeline TurkStream. Saipem had
been said to be in pole position to win the contract from
Gazprom.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
Main shareholder Vittorio Malacalza says 2017 will be the
year when the bank is turned round, La Repubblica cited him as
saying.
(*) ENAV
Rome prosecutors are conducting a probe into the traffic
controller's $61 million investment in U.S. consortium Aireon
LLC via holding company Enav North Atlantic, judicial sources
said on Thursday. Enav said in a statement later it
had always acted in total transparency and in full compliance
with all applicable laws and regulations as regards the
investment. It is cooperating with the prosecutors, it added.
Main currency report:...............................