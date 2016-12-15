The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni won the backing of the fragmented Senate on Wednesday, allowing his government to formally take office as a new threat emerged to the legacy of predecessor Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday in an interview with German television ZDF that he did not expect problems in the Italian banking sector would lead to a fresh euro zone crisis.

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

PwC holds news conference to present report update on "The Italian NPS Market" (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

European Union rules permit state aid to Italy's banks, and the sector needs to be cleaned up because there are too many weak lenders in a saturated market, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday. (*) The government could launch a parachute worth 95 billion euros on Dec. 22 to help the country's banks, La Repubblica said. Out of that, 15 billion euros could be used in potential capital increases at the most fragile banks and another 80 billion euros as guarantees, the paper added.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The lender's board was meeting on Wednesday and will reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the bank can launch a last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros on the market, a source close to the matter said. The lender will communicate its decisions on Thursday, the source added.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

French billionaire Vincent Bollore raised the stakes in his battle with former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday, buying a fifth of Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcaster in a hostile raid that drew the ire of Rome.

Milan prosecutors on Wednesday opened a preliminary investigation into alleged market manipulation after Mediaset's top shareholder filed a complaint over Vivendi's stake-building in the Italian broadcaster, a judicial source told Reuters. (*) Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi are examining whether it is possible to ask a judge to freeze the voting rights linked to Vivendi's stake in the broadcaster, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The report added that third parties close to Berlusconi could intervene by buying shares in the broadcaster. (*) Mediaset's advisor have suggested a potential capital increase of 500-800 million euros to help relaunch the broadcaster's pay-TV unit, il Messaggero said.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA (*) Berlusconi's Fininvest could decide to buy some Vivendi shares, or target shares in Italy's Telecom Italia, in which the French group holds 24 percent, reported MF without citing sources. (*) Il Messaggero said Fininvest may seek to buy 10 percent in Telecom Italia to gain in negotiating power when dealing with Vivendi. (*) To dampen Vincent Bollore's ambitions, the government could decide to spin off its telecoms network, making it "strategic" to national interests, La Repubblica said.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

European industry-wide car sales rose 5.6 percent in November, according to industry data published on Thursday, with France's Renault leading the gains among major carmakers.

Fiat Chrysler's European car sales rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in November, the company said in a statement.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Main shareholders' employers' association Confindustria holds General Council meeting on recapitalisation.

GEFRAN

Board meeting to approve budget and three-year business plan (1500 GMT).

M&C

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

TRIBOO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

