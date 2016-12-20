The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian government decided on Monday to seek parliamentary
approval to borrow 20 billion euros to underwrite the stability
of its wobbly banking sector, starting with a likely bail-out of
No. 3 lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as early as this week.
(*) Take-up by retail bondholders of a debt-to-equity
conversion offer that Monte dei Paschi has extended until 1300
GMT on Wednesday totalled 150-200 million euros on Monday, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported. This is on top of 1 billion euros the
offer already raised from institutional investors and in line
with the bank's overall target of 1.8 billion euros.
(*) Qatar's wealth fund appears to be no longer interested
in investing 1 billion euros in the bank's capital increase,
Corriere della Sera and MF reported.
(*) In the event of a precautionary recapitalisation, the
government may invest more than 5 billion euros into Monte dei
Paschi, Corriere della Sera reported.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore added pressure on Italian
tycoon Silvio Berlusconi on Monday as the French media giant
said it would beef up its stake in Mediaset up to the threshold
triggering an all-share bid.
Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest, which holds 38.3 percent of
Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said on Monday it had filed a
market abuse complaint against Vivendi with national market
authority Consob.
In a later statement, after Vivendi said it had raised its
stake, Fininvest said other legal actions, criminal and civil,
would be taken.
Italy market watchdog Consob said it was examining all
aspects of the Mediaset-Vivendi case, and could call in the
various sides involved for a hearing.
Mediaset holds a board meeting on Tuesday.
(*) Consob has called in Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine
for a hearing in Rome which could take place as early as this
week, Corriere della Sera reported.
UNICREDIT
Moody's affirmed UniCredit's Baa1/P-2 debt and deposit
ratings and ba1 standalone BCA; outlook stable.
(*) UBI BANCA
CEO Victor Massiah has been given a mandate to agree to buy
the three rescued banks Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti
and a memorandum of understanding could be signed this week or
the next, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
SIAS
Bond holders' meeting (1000 GMT).
