The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December business and consumer confidence
data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
ITALIAN BANKS
Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government
would be enough to cover funding requirements at all the ailing
banks currently under observation by the Treasury and the Bank
of Italy, a Treasury source said on Tuesday.
Rescuing its third-biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, will likely cost Italy more than initially expected
as the European Central Bank has revised the bank's capital
shortfall, sources said earlier on Tuesday.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Credit ratings agency Moody's reviewed on Tuesday the
lender's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) for
upgrade, up from a previous review with direction uncertain. The
decision was taken as the rating agency expects that the bank
will improve its credit profile following the mandatory debt
swap offer and the precautionary recapitalisation by the Italian
government.
(*) Despite Monte dei Paschi's capital shortfall of 8.8 billion
euros, the ECB may agree to a recapitalisation of around 5
billion euros if there is a convincing business plan
accompanying that cash call, especially as regards the sale of
the bank's gross bad debts, Corriere della Sera said.
(*) The Treasury will need to find a partner for Monte dei
Paschi and may need to look abroad to find one, Il Messaggero
said, pointing to BNP Paribas, SocGen, Santander, Bbva and
Nordea as potential candidates.
(*) MEDIASET
There is risk that Vivendi's stakebuilding in broadcaster
Mediaset is aimed at paralysing the governance of an important
company in a delicate sector, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda
told La Stampa in an interview. He reiterated that Vivendi's
move was "very opaque" and the government had a negative view on
the way the operation was done, but this doesn't mean that it
would seek to alter the market rules or that there would be a
public intervention in the matter.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender is said to have decided on a shortlist of
potential buyers for its bad loan portfolio worth a gross 2.5
billion euros, il Sole 24 Ore said. The list primarily includes
major U.S. funds such as Cerberus and Apollo, the paper added.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank and SIA have finalised the sale of the
lender's card processing activities in Italy, Germany and
Austria for 500 million euros cash.
FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipbuilding and construction group is the only
bidder for shipping group STX France, a source close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
MEDIOBANCA
The bank's Creditech unit finalised the acquisition of two
non-performing loan portfolios from Banco Desio and
Banca Popolare di Spoleto, for a total nominal value
of 150 million euros.
ABITARE IN SPA
Board meeting on FY results (closed on Sept. 30).
TBS GROUP
Bond holders' meeting (1330 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................