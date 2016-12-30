The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy's new prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni, said on Thursday that he aimed to restore unity and cohesion following a divisive referendum, and continue the economic reforms begun by his predecessor, Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November producer prices data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in December (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italian government bond yields held near two-week lows on Thursday after demand proved to be resilient at the final auction of 2016 despite a banking crisis.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANKS, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The European Commission said on Thursday it had authorised a six-month extension of Italy's scheme to provide liquidity support for banks in need as well as an extension of support for troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena. (*) Given the extension, Monte dei Paschi plans to issue 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) of debt next year to restore liquidity and boost investor confidence, several newspapers said on Friday. The bank's board is expected to discuss the matter at a board meeting on Friday, some of the papers added.

Italy's economy minister has said the European Central Bank should have explained more clearly why it nearly doubled its estimated capital shortfall for the ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out by the state.

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday the Treasury may have to put up around 6.6 billion euros for Monte dei Paschi's rescue, including 2 billion to compensate retail bond holders.

UBI

Italian bank bailout fund Atlante has presented an offer for two-thirds of the 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion) of gross problematic loans of three small banks that were rescued last year, two sources close to the matter said. The move should help facilitate the sale of the banks - Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti - to bigger rival UBI. (*) According to Il Messaggero, the delay in the sale of the three good banks to UBI is due to the ECB asking that all other potential buyers who has presented non-binding offers for the small lenders be consulted again.

INTESA SANPAOLO, IDEA FIMIT

The lender has sold to Idea Fimit fund a real estate portfolio worth a total of 500 million euros, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

(*) MEDIASET

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Vivendi could soon seek to have up to four directors on Mediaset's board.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury group said it had signed an agreement over patents with Italian tax authorities.

UNIPOLSAI

The company said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of the hotel management business and real estate portfolio of UNA Hotels and Resorts.

(*) PIAGGIO

The company said on Friday it had signed fresh credit lines for 45 million euros.

A2A

The utility group said it will underwrite a deed of contribution transferring the business related to Monfalcone power plant to A2A Energefuture, effective Dec. 31, as part of the reorganisation process of its thermoelectric business. The transaction entails a writedown for A2A SpA, with an economic effect of 145.1 million euros, net of tax.

GEQUITY

The company said its rights issue was subscribed for 2.9 million euros.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on H1 results (1400 GMT).

LANDI RENZO

Bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).

MEDIACONTECH

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

