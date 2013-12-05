The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy's electoral law is unconstitutional, its top court
ruled on Wednesday, piling pressure on political parties to
reform a system blamed for creating parliamentary deadlock.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that
Spain's Telefonica SA must exit its direct and indirect stake in
wireless carrier TIM Participações SA or seek a new partner for
its Vivo mobile phone unit.
An activist shareholder campaign to reform Telecom Italia
won traction on Wednesday as influential proxy adviser ISS
recommended institutional investors back a proposal to remove
the company board at a meeting on Dec. 20.
The company's board meets on Thursday with report from legal
adviser on Brazil.
* CARIGE
The troubled Italian lender will not reimburse a 2013
convertible bond coming due on Thursday as the Bank of Italy
denied its authorisation. The notes will continue to bear
interest as the bank keeps seeking the regulator's go-ahead.
* INSURERS
Moody's outlook on Italy's life insurance market remains
negative as low savings rate and high unemployment are expected
to curb sales and profitability over the next 18 months, the
rating agency said on Thursday.
The outlook for the property and casualty insurance market
is stable, supported by falling motor claims frequency that
pushed profitability to a peak in 2013, it said.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group and its Chief Executive Paolo
Scaroni reiterated on Wednesday they had played no part at all
in alleged corruption in Algeria.
Iran on Wednesday named seven Western oil companies it wants
back in its vast oil and gas fields if international sanctions
are lifted and said it would outline investment terms in April
next year. They include Eni.
Egypt promised on Wednesday to pay $1.5 billion of the $6
billion it says it owes foreign oil companies, aiming to restore
investor confidence in an economy damaged by nearly three years
of political turmoil.
GENERALI
The Italian insurer said on Wednesday that shareholders of
Generali Deutschland Holding had approved the squeeze out
resolution it had requested.
BANCA VENETO, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Italy's Veneto Banca is planning to sell its controlling
stake in Banca Intermobiliare as part of measures to strengthen
the regional lender's capital base.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank's leading shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi
has hired lawyer Giorgio De Nova to seek an accord with creditor
banks over its 350 million euro debt as an alternative to
selling its MPS stake to pay it back, la Repubblica reported.
* BANCO POPOLARE
Debt restructuring firm Primus Partners is in pole-position
to buy a 4-billion euro pool of non-performing loans the bank is
aiming to sell in the first half of next year, MF said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO, BANCO DESIO
A deadline to submit binding offers for the small Italian
lender put under special administration by the Bank of Italy
expires at midday on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding
that the only bidders would be Banco Desio and a group
of local investors. Il Messaggero said a thid offer would come
from Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
* BANKS
U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian
banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying
on Thursday.
VERSACE
Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, one of
the bidders for a minority stake in Versace, is willing to put
in an offer valuing the whole fashion house at 1.1 billion
euros, people familiar with the issue said.
GREENITALY1
Company operating in the green economy, holds news
conference to present bourse listing (0900 GMT).
