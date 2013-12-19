The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

FEDERAL RESERVE

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday embarked on the risky task of winding down the era of easy money, saying the U.S. economy was finally strong enough for it to start scaling down its massive bond-buying stimulus.

BANKING UNION

* The European Union agreed on Thursday a blueprint to close failing banks but stopped short of a more ambitious plan for the euro zone to unite in tackling its troubled lenders.

POLITICS

The new leader of Italy's Democratic Party trod a careful line on labour reform on Wednesday, pledging to overhaul laws blamed for deterring new hiring while avoiding a direct challenge to job protection rules backed by the left's union allies.

Thousands of protesters furious about high unemployment and a political class they regard as corrupt rallied in central Rome on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VODAFONE

* An offer for Telecom Italia is not on Vodafone's agenda, the British company's chief commercial and operations officer Paolo Bertoluzzo said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Thursday.

BlackRock will likely abstain in the vote on Italian group's board removal, news agency Ansa reported on Wednesday citing financial sources. An official for the U.S. fund did not comment on the issue.

U.S. money manager BlackRock said on Wednesday its stake in the Italian telecoms firm was 10.12 percent as of Dec. 16 if calculated in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

Telecom Italia's shareholder Telefonica has been given 18 months to loosen its grip on the Brazilian mobile phone market, sources said, time which may help the Spanish group ward off an investor rebellion against its strategy.

The board of Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom Italia, is set to meet on Thursday ahead of Friday's shareholders meeting.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Wednesday it had won a contract worth around A$340 million ($302 million) in Australia for the Skytrain project in Sydney, and other civil works.

CIR

Italian energy company Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR, has asked for a six-month freeze on its debt repayments as it seeks to address a lack of growth and high indebtedness.

MONCLER

The luxury jacket maker's shareholders will raise around 784 million euros in total from the biggest initial public offering in Italy since 2010 after an extra portion of shares was sold on Wednesday.

ALITALIA, ETIHAD

* Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is ready to invest up to 350 million euros in troubled Italian airline Alitalia, Il Messaggero reported on Thursday.

Etihad needs more time to conduct a detailed due diligence examination Of Alitalia, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

UBI BANCA

Moody's downgraded the Italian mid-sized lender to Baa3/P-3, outlook negative.

A2A

Milan and Brescia municipalities due to hold meetings on the governance of the utility.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender holds shareholders' meeting (1330 GMT).

