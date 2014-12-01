The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy's Chamber of Deputies approved Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's tax-cutting 2015 budget on Sunday, and it will now move on to the Senate, where it must be passed by the end of the year.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases November PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q3 final GDP data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases November car sales (1700 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

ENEL

Italy suggested on Sunday it was unlikely to sell a stake in state utility firm Enel by the end of the year as planned, citing poor market conditions, but instead hinted it could step in to buy troubled steel maker Ilva.

Edison is readying to open negotiations for the purchase of all of E.ON's assets in Italy, La Repubblica daily said on Saturday.

*UNIPOL

The board of Italian insurer Unipol said it will ask shareholders to approve its plan to simplify its complex capital structure by converting its preferred shares into ordinary shares.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi OIBR3.SA for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it said in a statement on Sunday.

Vodafone has sent a letter to the Italian competition watchdog saying that a tie-up between Metroweb and Telecom Italia would result in long-lasting elimination or reduction of competition.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Engineering group Maire Tecnimont has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. company Cronus Chemicals to build a fertiliser plant in a project worth about $1.5 billion, the Italian company said on Monday.

ATLIANTIA

Sintonia, the holding that controls the motorway group and is itself majority-owned by the Benetton family, could be broken up, Sole 24 Ore daily said on Sunday.

ASTM

Trades ex-dividend of 0.20 euros per share as 2014 interim dividend.

INDESIT

Ordinary shares suspended on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 ahead of delisting on Dec. 3.

