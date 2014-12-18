The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Italy's Senate starts debating next year's budget law ahead
of a confidence vote on Friday (1100 GMT).
ECONOMY
Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
* UNIPOLSAI
The insurance group is ahead in the execution of its
business plan and is ready to start growing abroad, its Chief
Executive Carlo Cimbri told Corriere della Sera in an interview.
The company will stick to a planned dividend payout of
between 60-80 percent if financial results confirm expectations,
he added.
GTECH
The Italian gaming company said on Wednesday it would pay an
interim dividend on 2014 results of 75 euro cents a share on
Jan. 21.
ASTALDI
The Italian builder said on Wednesday it would propose
introducing increased voting rights to reward long-term
shareholders.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Holds board meeting.
* The lender has put on ice the sale of its consumer credit
unit, Consum.it, but is considering the securitisation of its
loan portfolio, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.
MONTE PASCHI, CARIGE
* The European Central Bank has given its final ok to the
capital boosting plan presented by Monte Paschi and Banca
Carige, Il Messaggero said. The ECB has reduced by 190 million
euros Monte Paschi's capital shortfall, but this does not affect
the overall capital boosting plan for 2.5 billion euros. For
Carige, the ECB has raised the capital deficit by around 60
million euros as the sale of its insurance units to Apollo
Global Management has not been closed yet. The bank is likely to
have to raise its planned capital increase to around 700 million
euros, the paper added.
* TELECOM ITALIA
A meeting was held to discuss Italy's plans for the
development of ultra broadband, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
MEDIOBANCA, RCS MEDIAGROUP
Hold board meetings.
GIORGIO FEDON
Debuts on the Milan bourse's small- and medium-sized
enterprise segment (0730 GMT).
M&A
Private equity firm Clessidra said on Wednesday it was in
exclusive talks with Roberto Cavalli to take a majority stake in
the Italian fashion house if they can reach an accord by March
2015.
Main currency report:...............................