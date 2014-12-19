The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industry orders and sales (0900 GMT); November wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed; Italian Stock exchange quarterly review effective today.

BANK RATINGS

Standards and Poor's cut its ratings on a number of Italian banks on Thursday, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, citing rising economic risks and a recent downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telecoms group is leaning toward making an all-stock offer through its Brazilian unit if it goes ahead with a bid for smaller local competitor Oi SA, Bloomberg said citing two people familiar with the matter.

The idea of a consortium of operators and state lender CDP taking the reins at fibre-optic group Metroweb is no longer on the table, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The idea of Telecom Italia taking a 51 percent stake however remains an option, it added.

The telecoms operator has reached a tentative agreement with trade unions to keep open 41 facilities of its call centre division which employees more than 9,000 people, dropping a previous plan to spin off the business, it said on Thursday. The deal is subject to referendum among its workers.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The consortium led by China's Insigma interested in buying Finmeccanica's train making unit AnsaldoBreda has the backing of the Bank of China, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Alongside China Merchants Bank, the central bank will guarantee the offer of over 1.5 billion euros tabled by Insigma, it said.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said on Friday its Parmalat Australia unit had agreed to buy Australia's Longwarry Food Park which has an enterprise value of about 45 million euros, Parmalat said on Friday.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's Arab shareholders are making certain governance demands, Corriere della Sera said. Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Aabar, the lender's biggest shareholder, wants the chairmanship to go to a foreigner, it said, adding the Italian shareholders want the current chairman to be confirmed.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank needs to make more provisions in the fourth quarter, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing an interview with the bank's chairman Alessandro Profumo in a German newspaper. Profumo said the most likely scenario for the lender was a merger with another foreign or domestic bank. He denied talks were under way with potential Chinese investors, Sole said.

After the planned capital increase of 2.5 billion euros, the bank's chairman and CEO will not be reconfirmed in their positions, Il Fatto Quotidiano said citing financial sources.

ENI

Eni has acquired a 70 percent stake in three offshore exploration permits in Portugal, as it seeks to diversify its exploration portfolio, it said on Thursday.

ATLANTIA

Investors in Sintonia have agreed to dissolve a shareholder pact controlling 45.6 percent of Atlantia by end-June, taking direct control of their stakes in the Italian motorway and airport operator, Atlantia said on Thursday.

* FINCANTIERI

The ship builder said on Friday it had won orders from Carnival Corporation to build two new cruise ships but gave no financial details.

BANCO DESIO, POPOLARE SPOLETO

Popolare Spoleto will take 32 branches in Tuscany and the Lazio region from Banco Desio, as part of a rationalisation of the group's network, they said in a joint statement. Desio will subscribe to a 90.6-million-euro reserved capital hike at Popoplare Spoleto, raising its stake to 81.7 percent.

* AEROPORTI DI FIRENZE, SAT

The shares of the two airport operators have been suspended ahead of a statement, the Italian stock market said on Friday. In October the two airports announced merger plans.

ASTALDI

Fitch Ratings has revised the rating outlook on the Italian builder to 'stable' from 'positive', affirming its 'B+' long-term rating.

* DANIELI

The company has won a significant order in the U.S. to supply machinery and know-how to a $1.2 billion plant American Specialty Alloys plans to open in 2016, MF said.

