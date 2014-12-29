The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi holds a press conference in Rome to discuss government's efforts during 2014 and priorities for next year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Italy's government on Wednesday began drawing up the details of a reform that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said will "revolutionise" the country's labour market when it takes effect some time next year. * The government is studying options to introduce more flexibility in the calculation of the minimum age for pension, a government source told daily La Repubblica on Monday.

DEBT

Treasury sells BOT bills and CTZ bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONTE PASCHI

Il Messaggero reported on Sunday the head of the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism will meet Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola on Jan. 15 to give final approval to the bank's capital strengthening plan.

Italy's third largest lender said on Tuesday it had settled a tax dispute over a trade known as Chianti Classico in a deal that has a "substantially neutral" economic impact.

* ATLANTIA, SIAS

Italy's Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi told La Stampa that motorway operators could increase motorway fees next year but not more than 1.5 percent.

UNICREDIT

In an interview published on Saturday's Milano Finanza weekly, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the bank was confident it would reach its full-year profit target after positive nine-month results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The consortium working on the extensive Panama Canal expansion has submitted two new claims for cost overruns of almost $740 million, the canal administrator said on Friday.

SAIPEM

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday that there is no capital increase on the horizon for Saipem for now following a decision by Eni to put the sale of its controlling stake in the oil field services company on hold.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker expects to close 2014 with an adjusted EBITDA in line with its guidance, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

PRELIOS

The real estate company has reached a preliminary deal to buy Milan's development area Porta Vittoria, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The area has an estimated value of 350-400 million euros, the paper said.

EDISON

Germany's E.On has rejected Edison's offer for its whole Italian portfolio because it considered it too low and is set to go ahead with a break-up sale of the assets, La Repubblica reported on Sunday.

TISCALI

The Internet provider said in a statement on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to restructure its senior debt as well as a Stand-by Equity Facility deal with Société Générale.

