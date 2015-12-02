The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva delivers opening address at report presentation on "Sustainable Wellness Fair in Italy" (0900 GMT).

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 6.5 billion euros in November, widening from a deficit of 4.8 billion euros in the same month last year but leaving Rome on track to meet its end-year targets, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (*) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has met his counterpart at General Motors, Mary Barra, at a meeting of automakers with the U.S. transport minister, several papers said, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two executives since Marchionne's failed attempt to merge FCA with its bigger rival. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the council for US-Italy relations, Marchionne reiterated that he is looking at all rivals for a potential consolidation, but adds that GM would offer the highest synergies.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 23.47 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 134,021 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.85 percent, compared with 27.6 percent in October.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 0.6 percent to 21,038 vehicles in November from the same month in 2014, driven largely by demand for its Jeep brand. (*) Strong U.S. auto sales in November kept the industry on pace for a record year in 2015, helped by marketing promotions and strength in sport utility vehicles, according to monthly sales figures released by automakers on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

French telecoms group Orange has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (*) Bluebell Partners, which holds Telecom Italia shares in its portfolio and advises institutional investors, has written a letter to the phone group's board asking the latter to resign and reshuffle the entire board according to the weighting of stakes held in the company without having to raise the number of directors to accommodate Vivendi's request, according to la Repubblica. A second proposal asks for the resignation of board directors who occupy nearly half of the seats but represent only 3 percent of Telecom Italia's share capital, it added. (*) Il Sole 24 Ore points to recent call option moves on Telecom Italia shares, but adds that French businessman Xavier Niel is not involved, and the operations appear to be those of an institutional investor betting on an important revaluation of the company's shares.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender's CEO Carlo Messina confirmed that 2 billion euros would be the minimum dividend payout on this year's accounts, adding that the bank's contribution to the rescue of four small Italian lenders would not have an impact on that plan, according to Corriere della Sera.

According to other papers, he also said that the group does not plan any acquisitions for the time being.

SAIPEM

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

MEDIOLANUM

The asset manager said on Tuesday it had settled a litigation with Italian tax authorities that envisages additional tax payments for 120.2 million euros plus interests.

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Tuesday it had bought back notes worth 326 million euros issued by Autostrade per l'Italia unit.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager reported on Tuesday total net inflows in November at 522 million euros.

CONAFI PRESTITO

The group has appointed Claudio Vincenzo Forte as general manager, it said on Tuesday.

MAILUP

Board meeting on H1 results.

(*) ENGINEERING

Private equity funds Neuberger and Apax Partners are interested in the 35 percent stake in Engineering held by the Cinaglia family, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

