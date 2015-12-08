The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases October composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has built up a long position equivalent to a 10.134 percent stake in Telecom Italia, a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.

(*) French businessman Xavier Niel, who has built a potential 15 percent stake in Telecom Italia, could soon name JPMorgan as its adviser in addition to Lazard, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours. Il Messaggero quotes banking sources as saying that roughly half of JPMorgan's stake in Telecom Italia is connected to Niel.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Britain's Vodafone is running tests ahead of the launch in Italy by the summer of its own television set, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Vodafone will provide a top box set to compete with Telecom's Timvision allowing clients to access on-demand content, the paper said.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, POPOLARE DI MILANO, POPOLARE EMILIA, POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The European Central Bank will launch inspections at the start of next year at the five cooperative banks aiming to check whether they may have lent any money to clients to help them buy into cash calls launched in the course of 2014, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing market sources. The inspections come the ECB uncovered loans that funded purchases of new shares at the two unlisted cooperative banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

AZIMUT

Norges Bank has a 2.46 percent stake in the asset manager, market watchdog Consob said in a filing on Monday.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Editing by Louise Heavens)