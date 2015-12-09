The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

A buy-back of debt issued by six regional governments conducted by the Treasury in a bid to close risky derivatives deals linked to the bonds and cut the regions' debt servicing costs ends. Details on Dec. 10.

The government is considering raising its 2016 budget deficit target to 2.4 percent of GDP from 2.2 percent to finance a security and culture package, various newspapers reported. La Repubblica however quoted Treasury sources as saying it was just one of the options being studied and unlikely to be adopted.

COMPANIES

BANCA DELLE MARCHE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI FERRARA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CHIETI

Rome is studying measures to help some of the bondholders that lost out in a rescue of the four small banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said. Padoan said the measures would be of a humanitarian nature and unrelated to the actual rescue and should therefore not face objections from the European Commission.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

BTG Pactual has reduced its stake in Monte dei Paschi to below 1 percent in recent days following the arrest of the Brazilian group's former CEO and chairman Andre Esteves, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. However, the moves were unrelated to Monte dei Paschi's share drop on Tuesday, when the stock fell more than 6 percent to hit a new record low of 1.25 euros, the source added.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Union workers at Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd's plant in Saginaw, Michigan, reached a tentative agreement on a new contract late on Tuesday and will return to work after a nearly day-long strike, officials from the United Auto Workers said. The strike had halted production of steering systems and other components essential to vehicle production by General Motors and other automakers. FCA added it was monitoring the union talks at Nexteer.

(*) ENI

The Italian oil and gas group has reached an accord with Iran over 800 million euros of unpaid credits, several newspapers quoted Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi as saying.

Descalzi told CNBC that oil prices would remain low for another year or two, possibly returning within a range of $50-$60 a barrel, MF reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

Shareholder advisory firm PIRC recommended that investors vote against proposals by Vivendi on new board members, saying it would lead to the French company being overrepresented on Telecom Italia's board, a document showed.

French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian phone group Telecom Italia that can be settled for shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC showed on Tuesday. According to the filing, Niel holds additional options that can only be settled in cash. Those amount to a potential stake of around 5 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

The cost of the options amounted to 225 million euros, the filing showed.

ENGINEERING

Investor One Equity Partners will consider all options if Neuberger Bergman and Apax Partners launched a takeover bid on the Italian software company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. One Equity Partners believes the price of 58 euros at which a possible tender offer would be launched does not adequately reflect the value of the company, the paper said.

EDISON

The company has appointed Marc Benayoun as its new CEO, starting from Jan. 1 and updated its targets for 2015.

SAVE

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................