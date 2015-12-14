The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

The Italian government is proposing setting up a 100 million euro ($110 million) fund to compensate at least some of the 10,500 retail bond investors who lost money under a scheme to rescue four small lenders, a source close to the matter said.

Rating agency Moody's said on Friday Italy's 2016 draft budget envisages a looser fiscal stance than planned, a credit negative; it said structural reform efforts are credit positive.

ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bologna, ECB President Mario Draghi addresses Italian bankers at ceremony to celebrate 40th anniversary of think-tank and advisory firm Prometeia (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

(*) Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Corriere della Sera on Monday that the French group would not drop its request to be represented on Telecom Italia's board as the Italian phone group was "a ship without a captain" with a board that did not reflect its shareholder base.

(*) The board of Cellnex will meet on Dec. 17 to finalise its joint offer with Italian fund F2i for Inwit, Affari e Finanza said on Monday. The offer will be made on dec. 18, and by that date American Tower should also make a bid, it said.

Telecom Italia on Saturday defended a proposal to convert its savings shares into ordinary stock after its biggest shareholder Vivendi said it would abstain from voting on the measure at a shareholder meeting next week.

La Repubblica said on Sunday the shareholder meeting was likely to end with both the planned share conversion and Vivendi's proposal to appoint four of its representatives to the board rejected, adding the days of Telecom Italia's management and board were numbered. Il Sole 24 ore said there seemed to be very little room for compromise left between Telecom Italia and its biggest shareholder. Il Messaggero said one possible solution could be the resignation of two Telecom Italia's board members to make room for Vivendi's representatives.

PININFARINA

Mahindra & Mahindra is close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car designer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, the latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an Asian company.

(*) Shares in Pininfarina are suspended from trading pending a statement, the Italian stock exchange said on Monday.

ENI

Chemical unit Versalis is looking for a buyer and could sell a 70 percent stake, cashing in between 1-1.5 billion euros and winning guarantees on jobs for 3 years and on production sites for 5 years, La Repubblica said on Sunday. The sale could be discussed at Eni's next board meeting on Dec. 17, the paper said, tipping SK Capital Partners, which it said could be backed by Iranian investors.

UNICREDIT

The bank announced on Friday a new management structure for its Italian operations.

YOOX-NET-A-PORTER

CEO Federico Marchetti attends "StartupItalia! Open summit" in Milan (0900 GMT).

CALEIDO GROUP

CEO Cristiano Uva attends report presentation on innovative start-up companies in Milan (1330 GMT).

CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1630 GMT).

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The bank aims to list on the Milan market by March and then assess merger options, but if a serious offer was made before then it would consider it, Chairman Pierluigi Bolla told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. He said that if shareholders do not approve the conversion of the bank into a joint-stock company at a meeting on Dec. 19, the European Central Bank could intervene by putting the bank under special administration, requesting a merger or other measures.

GRANDI STAZIONI RETAIL

Deadline to send expressions of interest for the unit majority owned by Italian state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato.

PRADA

"Prada Group Corporate Social Responsibility" presentation with Chairman Carlo Mazzi and Head of Marketing Stefano Cantino (1000 GMT).

SAVE

Trades ex-dividend of one share every 17 shares owned as special dividend.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

