UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholders in the Italian telecoms group meet on Tuesday to vote on the conversion of savings into ordinary stock and a request by top investor Vivendi to have four of its representatives appointed to the board.
Telecom Italia said on Monday 55.6438 percent of ordinary share capital had signed up for the Dec. 15 shareholder meeting.
French group Vivendi bought 56 million shares in Telecom Italia between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, Telecom Italia said on Monday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Monday it had decided to restructure its retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the business.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about the recall of 6,635 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep Grand Cherokee cars over a pump relay issue.
FCA's sales in Europe rose 18 percent in November to nearly 68,500 and its market share increased by 0.3 percentage points to 6.1 percent.
(*) ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace ruled out in an interview with La Stampa that Italy's biggest utility may sell further stakes in Spain's Endesa. He added Enel targeted acquisition of networks in Latin America. The agreed sale of a 33 percent in Slovenske Elektrarne to EPH will be wrapped up around Christmas, he said.
POSTE ITALIANE
Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi and Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio sign agreement in Rome (1430 GMT).
BB BIOTECH
Meeting with analysts (1115 GMT).
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting.
MOBYT
Presents strategies with CEO Giorgio Nani (1000 GMT).
PRADA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
SOFT STRATEGY
Takeover offer by main shareholders' Antonio Marchese ends (started on Nov. 23).
NUOVA BANCA MARCHE
CEO Luciano Goffi holds news conference to present new commercial plan (1030 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.