The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

LEONARDO

The defence group said on Tuesday the board unanimously confirmed its full trust in CEO Mauro Moretti after he was sentenced by a judge to seven years in prison for being one of those responsible for a deadly train accident that occurred when he was the head of the national rail company. (*) The government is unlikely to reconfirm the manager at the helm of Leonardo when the mandate comes up for renewal in the spring, La Repubblica said, while La Stampa said he would remain in his post. Other papers said Moretti was unlikely to resign.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury shoemaker said on Tuesday its revenue rose 1 percent at current exchange rates, fell 2 percent at constant currencies. In Q4 revenue rose 4 percent at current exchange rates, the company said, adding retail sales confirmed and strengthened such trend in January 2017.

SAFILO

The eyewear company said on Tuesday 2016 sales fell 2 percent at current exchange rates, were down 1.2 percent at constant currencies. 2016 sales of ongoing brands were up 3.6 percent at constant currencies.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on terms of the capital increase.

Italy's biggest bank has assured investors the European Central Bank is happy with its turnaround plan and will not require it to book more writedowns on its bad loans than already envisaged, a source said on Tuesday.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI

Intesa could finalise details of its planned move on the insurer in coming days or next week, various papers said.

Generali's CEO Philippe Donnet and Chairman Gabriele Galateri have met with the insurer's main shareholders on several occasions to prepare a potential 'counter-plan' to the Intesa move, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The two banks may need at least another 3 billion euros in capital, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore said. The capital shortfall may be as much as 3.5 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The group said on Tuesday it had completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries.

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL

The shipping company said on Tuesday it sold two MR Vessels, MT High Endurance and MT High Endeavour, for $13.5 million each.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on FY results.

(*) M&A, AC MILAN

Given that unlikely scenario that China would grant Sino-Europe Sports the approval for the acquisition of AC Milan within the March deadline, the remaining money for the deal is likely to arrive from Hong Kong or accounts offshore China, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

