UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it would seek to raise 6.25-8.50 billion euros at auction on Monday selling three nominal bonds with a 3-, 7- and 30-year maturity as well as two off-the-run issues due in 2020 and 2039.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Various banks are considering writing down the value of their Atlante investments by 24-30 percent, the MF said.
MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit almost doubled, lifted by stronger revenues and cost cuts. (*) CEO Alberto Nagel confirmed the bank's plan to sell 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali over period of business plan to 2019 to remain with 10 percent .
Holds conference call on Q1 results (0745 GMT)
ENI
The Italian oil major has backed CEO Claudio Descalzi after sources said on Wednesday prosecutors had asked for him to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.
CREDITO EMILIANO
The regional bank said on Wednesday its net profit fell 21 percent last year hit by a 37 million euro contribution to banking industry rescue funds.
Conference call on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT)
UNICREDIT
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).
ENEL
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
Italy's upper house gave the green light to a government decree on a precautionary recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi. The decree still needs the approval of the lower house.
POSTE ITALIANE
The company said it had reached an agreement for the sale of Banca del Mezzogiorno-Medio Credito Centrale to Invitalia for 390 million euros.
Development Ministry undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli reiterates he is against the sale of a second tranche in the postal service, according to comments he made in an interview with La Repubblica.
BANCA BPER
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1715 GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting to approve budget and business plan.
PARMALAT
Takeover bid by France's Lactalis starts; ends on March 10.
Top shareholder Sofil said it had filed a complaint with Italy's market watchdog against activist investor Amber Capital over alleged incorrect information in a dispute regarding a takeover launched on the dairy company.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
BUZZI UNICEM
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
RECORDATI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by analysts presentation (1500 GMT).
UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI
Boards meetings on preliminary FY results (press release on March 10).
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on FY results.
IPO, DOBANK
The company has, for now, chosen Rothschild as advisor for its IPO and Citi, JP Morgan and UniCredit as global coordinators, Il Messaggero said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources