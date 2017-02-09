The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it would seek to raise 6.25-8.50 billion euros at auction on Monday selling three nominal bonds with a 3-, 7- and 30-year maturity as well as two off-the-run issues due in 2020 and 2039.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Various banks are considering writing down the value of their Atlante investments by 24-30 percent, the MF said.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit almost doubled, lifted by stronger revenues and cost cuts. (*) CEO Alberto Nagel confirmed the bank's plan to sell 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali over period of business plan to 2019 to remain with 10 percent .

Holds conference call on Q1 results (0745 GMT)

ENI

The Italian oil major has backed CEO Claudio Descalzi after sources said on Wednesday prosecutors had asked for him to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The regional bank said on Wednesday its net profit fell 21 percent last year hit by a 37 million euro contribution to banking industry rescue funds.

Conference call on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT)

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

Italy's upper house gave the green light to a government decree on a precautionary recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi. The decree still needs the approval of the lower house.

POSTE ITALIANE

The company said it had reached an agreement for the sale of Banca del Mezzogiorno-Medio Credito Centrale to Invitalia for 390 million euros.

Development Ministry undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli reiterates he is against the sale of a second tranche in the postal service, according to comments he made in an interview with La Repubblica.

BANCA BPER

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1715 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting to approve budget and business plan.

PARMALAT

Takeover bid by France's Lactalis starts; ends on March 10.

Top shareholder Sofil said it had filed a complaint with Italy's market watchdog against activist investor Amber Capital over alleged incorrect information in a dispute regarding a takeover launched on the dairy company.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by analysts presentation (1500 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Boards meetings on preliminary FY results (press release on March 10).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on FY results.

IPO, DOBANK

The company has, for now, chosen Rothschild as advisor for its IPO and Citi, JP Morgan and UniCredit as global coordinators, Il Messaggero said.

