ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industrial output data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out by the government, booked a net loss of 3.38 billion euros ($3.60 billion) for 2016 after setting aside more money to cover for bad loans.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's antitrust authority opened an investigation into a broadband joint venture between Telecom Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb for possible violations of competition rules, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom Italia long-term issuer default rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is "stable".

(*) UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO

UnipolSai said on Friday its net profit in 2016 was 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier. It proposed to pay a dividend of 0.125 euros, adding its group Solvency II margin based on economic capital end 2016 was 209 percent.

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario, the holding of UnipolSai, said full-year preliminary net profit was 329.6 million euros versus 271.8 million euros a year ago. It said expected dividend was 0.18 euro per share.

A conference call will be held at 1100 GMT.

BPER

The bank said on Thursday its net income plunged 94 percent year-on-year in 2016 hit by one-off items.

BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told an analyst call on Thursday he has a strong commitment to keep loan writedowns at 400-450 million euros this year.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The bank said on Thursday its net income fell to 98.6 million euros in 2016 from 129.3 million euros in 2015.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The regional lender said on Thursday it swung to a net loss of 333 million euros in 2016 from a net income of 118.3 million euros in 2015.

Conference call on FY results (0900 GMT).

RECORDATI

The group has a minimum target of 4 percent for revenue organic growth this year after a 7.5 percent increase in sales last year, the chief executive said on Thursday.

PARMALAT

Amber Capital, which owns 3 percent in the diary company, said the takeover price set by Sofil to buy out the company is too low. Amber also rejected allegations of incorrect communication after Sofil said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against the activist investor.

UBI BANCA (*) The lender UBI said on Friday it expected a strong improvement in results this year after posting a 2016 net loss of 830.2 million euros ($885 million) due to one-off charges relating to its business plan, contributions to a resolution fund and a writedown on its Atlante investment.

Conference call on FY results (1430 GMT)

BANCO BPM

Board meeting to approve 2016 results of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

