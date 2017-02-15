The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases economic survey on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta attends banking association ABI Executive Committee meeting (0900 GMT).

The risk of Italy's exit from the euro area remains very low, says Moody's Investors Service in a report published on Tuesday, adding however that anti-euro sentiment was increasing in the country, as elsewhere in the euro area.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy is in talks with European authorities over a possible 5-billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout of two Veneto-based regional lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. (*) An advisory committee of the European Banking Authority is in favour of a proposal put forward by the Bank of Italy to "sterilize" the impact of bad loan disposals on banks' advanced internal risk models for two or three years, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Brussels has given a preliminary green light to the bank's industrial plan and its proposal for the sale of non-performing loans, Il Messaggero said. The proposal put forward envisages an auction of the NPLs, the bank would put the bad loans into a newco and seek a buyer for the majority of it, the paper added.

TOTALERG

The field of prospective bidders for the Italian petrol station network belonging to Total and energy group Erg has narrowed, leaving only a handful of interested parties undertaking due diligence checks on the business, sources familiar with the matter said.

ENI

Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank's management is confident it can avoid a capital increase, MF reported, adding the sale of a bad loan portfolio of nearly 1 billion euros will likely result in a 70-90 million euro capital loss.

GENERALI

The insurer is holding a board meeting.

MEDIASET

CFO Marco Giordani meets trade unions.

SNAM

It launched a private placement of a 5-year bond for 300 million euros. (*) The total cost of building the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been revised down to 4.5 billion euros, MF said, citing Ian Bradshaw, the head of the consortium for building the pipeline.

(*) AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The airport operator will report an improvement of its 2016 results, its CEO told MF, adding the company is looking for acquisitions.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on Q4 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................