The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.

Italian fund managers are aiming for a slice of an estimated 68 billion euro ($72 billion) savings jackpot by getting depositors who have shifted cash out of Italy's troubled banks to invest in a new government-backed scheme.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender said on Wednesday that its adjusted cost/income ratio for 2016 is 61.1 percent, instead of 58.8 percent incorrectly reported in the English version of a press release and a presentation issued earlier this month for its full-year results.

MONDADORI

Fininvest, the investment vehicle of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in Italian publisher Mondadori by 2.9 percent to 53.3 percent.

LEONARDO

IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying by the Iranian Students News Agency. ATR is co-owned by France's Airbus and Italy's defence group Leonardo.

BANCO BPM

The bank will not sell any more bad loans than the 8 billion euros agreed with the European Central Bank at the time of its merger, said Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna on Wednesday.

FINCANTIERI (*) Attempts by the French government to ensure that Italy's Fincantieri does not take a majority stake in shipbuilder STX France is "unacceptable", a top Italian Treasury official said in La Repubblica newspaper.

Unit Fincantieri Oil & Gas has extended closing date of tender offer on shares in Vard Holdings Limited from Feb. 2.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The likelihood of state intervention in regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca is high, the CEO of Popolare di Vicenza told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

