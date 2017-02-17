The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
COMPANIES
(*) MEDIASET
Talks between Mediaset and rival Sky for
the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium are at
an advanced stage, il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday, without
citing sources.
(*) GENERALI
Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni met the insurer's
chief executive Philippe Donnet on Wednesday in Rome, reported
La Stampa and Il Messaggero. The meeting, a "courtesy visit",
included chairman Gabriele Galateri and was on the "group's
situation", added La Stampa's report.
Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, proposed
spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) on buying back its own
shares on Thursday after the Munich-based firm posted higher
than expected profits and said it was adjusting its policy on
budgeting for possible takeovers..
Allianz was said by some reports to be interested in
Generali.
Allianz CFO said on Friday acquisitions are possible but not
a must.
(*) ENEL
The utility will discuss its already announced plans for a
buyback of up to 2 bln euros at a board meeting on March 16
ENI
Norway's Arctic Goliat oilfield restarted production early
on Thursday following an eight-day outage, operator Eni told
Reuters.
LEONARDO
Special purpose acquisition company Space2 said on Thursday
that Italian defence group Leonardo would own 28.56 percent in
rocket propulsion specialist Avio before Avio listing.
(*) FINCANTIERI
Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono met French industry minister
to discuss the company's bid for a 66.66 percent of Stx France,
in which the French state owns a 33 percent share, reported il
Sole 24 Ore.
(*) BB BIOTECH
Full-year operating income for 2016 was at 9.5 million Swiss
francs ($9.52 million), down from 697.9 million Swiss francs
year ago.
MEDIACONTECH
Europa Investimenti Special Situations SpA starts mandatory
full takeover offer on Mediacontech ordinary shares ends.
