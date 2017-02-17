The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

COMPANIES (*) MEDIASET

Talks between Mediaset and rival Sky for the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium are at an advanced stage, il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday, without citing sources.

(*) GENERALI

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni met the insurer's chief executive Philippe Donnet on Wednesday in Rome, reported La Stampa and Il Messaggero. The meeting, a "courtesy visit", included chairman Gabriele Galateri and was on the "group's situation", added La Stampa's report.

Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, proposed spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) on buying back its own shares on Thursday after the Munich-based firm posted higher than expected profits and said it was adjusting its policy on budgeting for possible takeovers..

Allianz was said by some reports to be interested in Generali.

Allianz CFO said on Friday acquisitions are possible but not a must.

(*) ENEL

The utility will discuss its already announced plans for a buyback of up to 2 bln euros at a board meeting on March 16

ENI

Norway's Arctic Goliat oilfield restarted production early on Thursday following an eight-day outage, operator Eni told Reuters.

LEONARDO

Special purpose acquisition company Space2 said on Thursday that Italian defence group Leonardo would own 28.56 percent in rocket propulsion specialist Avio before Avio listing.

(*) FINCANTIERI

Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono met French industry minister to discuss the company's bid for a 66.66 percent of Stx France, in which the French state owns a 33 percent share, reported il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) BB BIOTECH

Full-year operating income for 2016 was at 9.5 million Swiss francs ($9.52 million), down from 697.9 million Swiss francs year ago.

MEDIACONTECH

Europa Investimenti Special Situations SpA starts mandatory full takeover offer on Mediacontech ordinary shares ends.

