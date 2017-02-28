The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.

POLITICS

Milan, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni delivers closing remarks at a conference (1400 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends a book presentation (1700 GMT).

Roma, welfare institute INPS holds news conference to present "Home Care Premium" with Chairman Tito Boeri (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases February asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENI

A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's managers are working on preparing the new industrial plan, hoping to give it the green light at a board meeting on March 9, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SOGEFI

Sogefi said 2016 revenues were 1.57 billion euros versus 1.50 billion euros a year ago. Net profit was 9.3 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago. Proposes no dividend.

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

The company said 2016 sales were 18.3 million euro versus 15.3 million euros year ago.

UNIPOL

Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini attends conference in Rome (1000 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on FY results(preliminary on Feb. 10); conference call to present strategic plan update with CEO Guido Bastianini (1700 GMT).

BIESSE

Board meeting to approve 2017-2019 business plan.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

BPER BANCA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 9).

CAMPARI

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

MONCLER

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The company's CEO Giuseppe Bono will meet with French industry minister Christophe Sirugue this week, maybe already Friday, to discuss Fincantieri's bid to buy 66.7 percent of STX France, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BENI STABILI

The company has launched a buyback of bonds due 2019.

(*) ALITALIA

In another bid to save Italy's flagship carrier, shareholder Etihad is again pushing for changes to rules that would allow it to fly from Milan's city airport Linate to destinations outside Europe, La Repubblica said.

Il Sole 24 Ore said the airline is talking to easyJet about a possible collaboration.

