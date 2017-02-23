MILAN Feb 23 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT).
State auditor representatives speak before Implementation of
Fiscal Federalism Parliamentary Committee in Rome (0700 GMT).
Trani, last hearing in trial of Fitch analyst David Riley,
with verdict expected.
Trani, new hearing in case against ratings agency Standard &
Poor's and five of its current and former managers.
(*) Italy needs to do more to reduce bad loans at its banks,
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Il
Sole 24 Ore, adding Rome would have to present an ambitious
reform plan to avoid the opening of a procedure by the EU.
(*) Italian treasury top official Fabrizio Pagani had denied to
have discussed with Mediobanca the possibility to become the
head of the bank French unit, La Repubblica reported.
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28,
2018 and 0.750-1.250 billion euros following two BTPei bonds due
May 15, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 1000
GMT.
The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 10
billion euros ($10.6 billion) over five bonds at an auction on
Feb. 27.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Italian lender UniCredit's 13 billion euro ($13.7
billion)capital increase is set to be concluded successfully,
two market sources said on Wednesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy expects to clinch a deal with European authorities
over a state bailout of loss-making bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena in a few weeks, top Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said
on Wednesday.
(*) Negotiations among European authorities to iron out details
of a rescue plan for the Tuscan bank could be finalised by May,
the Financial Times said. Brussels and the European Central Bank
are at odds over the bank's capital plan and this is slowing
down the talks, the newspaper said.
(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer will sell assets in markets were it is not the
leader, while it will develop the units it has in 25 countries,
Generali CEO of Global Business Lines and International Frederic
de Courtois told Il Sole 24 Ore. De Courtois added the group
will use 1 billion euros coming from disposals for possible M&A
in foreign countries and said that the group wanted to
strengthen its presence in China.
(*) SNAM, SAIPEM
Italy sees no problems with the construction of its section
of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the country's economic
development minister said on Thursday.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The government is divided over the plan to sell another
stake in the post office, Il Corriere della Sera said, reporting
that Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan wants to press ahead
with privatisations.
(*) ANSALSO STS
The rail signalling group is in the race for a contract for
a high-speed railway link in Iran, the MF said, adding the
assignment could be worth 350 million euros.
(*) HERA
The company could sign an agreement with a Chinese company
to set up a plan for dangerous garbage, Il Corriere della Sera
reported.
LEONARDO
Board meeting to approve 2017-2019 industrial plan.
TENARIS
Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).
SAIPEM
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call (1730 GMT).
BANCO BPM
CEO Giuseppe Castagna attends a conference on "Sport, Health
and Prevention" in Milan (1000 GMT).
SALINI IMPREGILO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
