POLITICS
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan denied a report
in La Stampa newspaper on Sunday which said he threatened to
resign if effective reforms and planned privatisations are not
carried out.
Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday it is up
to his successor to decide whether Italy should hold its next
national election before the natural end of the current
legislature early next year.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury offers between 8 billion and 10 billion
euros over five bonds at auction on Monday, including its 5- and
10-year benchmarks.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans
to join forces with the country's largest insurer on Friday,
saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
(*) Generali's Italy country manager Marco Sesana told
CorrierEconomia on Monday that net premiums in the Life business
totalled more than 7 billion euros last year.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
The Berlusconi family, lawyers and representatives of the
family holding Fininvest will meet on Monday to discuss the
ongoing dispute with Vivendi, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
Several papers on Saturday again mentioned on-off talks
between Mediaset and Sky Italia about the Murdoch-owned group
buying Mediaset's pay-TV business Premium, although no deal has
been struck. Reuters reported last year that Mediaset and Sky
were in contact over a possible deal concerning the pay-TV arm.
The MF said on Saturday that if any deal came through,
Premium would be priced at below 500 million euros.
ENI
Algeria's Sonatrach wants to start offshore oil drilling and
has begun discussions with U.S. operators Exxon Mobil Corp and
Anadarko as well as Italy's Eni, a source at the state energy
company told Reuters on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
The bank has no plans to exit any other countries after
selling its assets in Poland and the Ukraine, the lender's
director general Gianni Papa told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview
published on Sunday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The carmaker said its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8
billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full.
BANCO BPM
The bank said the European Central Bank had set a capital
requirement for the lender of 8.15 percent for 2017 following
the SREP review.
CERVED CREDIT SOLUTIONS
The group's CEO Marco Nespolo said in an analyst conference
call on Friday that Cerved and Monte dei Paschi were in talks to
find a different agreement on the bank's bad loan servicing
platform "Juliet".
It reported a full-year net profit of 48.7 million euros
versus 3.6 million euros a year ago.
(*) OVS
The retail chain is preparing to sell its COIN department
stores which have around 400 million euros in annual sales,
CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.
The group is preparing to launch two OVS Kids shops in
Shanghai with a plan to open another 20 following its 2015
franchising accord with Hong Kong-listed Li & Fung
group, the weekly supplement also said.
ITALIAN BANKS
The head of Cariplo banking foundation Giuseppe Guzzetti
said on Friday the foundation would not write down the value of
its stake in Italian bank-rescue fund Atlante.
(*) CTI BIOPHARMA
The biomedical group said on Monday it had named Adam Craig
as its new chairman and chief executive.
(*) MONDADORI
CEO Ernesto Mauri told CorrierEconomia that the integration
of recently acquired RCS Libri into the group was going "very
well" and that he was always on the lookout for further
opportunities.
FINCANTIERI
French industry minister Christophe Sirugue reiterated he
was against Fincantieri taking a majority stake in shipbuilder
STX France, according to an interview with La Stampa on
Saturday, adding Fincantieri could be joined by another private
investor and together they could hold 50 percent of STX.
(*) RISANAMENTO
The property group said on Monday it had extended for
another 60 days exclusive talks with LendLease to set up a
joint-venture to develop a 33,000 square metre area within the
wider Milan's Santa Giulia project.
A2A
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
SARAS
Board meeting to approve FY results and 2017-2020 industrial
plan, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 31),
followed by conference call (1600 GMT).
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on FY results.
PIAGGIO
Board meeting on FY results.
AS ROMA
AS Roma have struck a deal with city officials over building
a new stadium in the Italian capital, opening the way for a
project meant to boost the Serie A soccer club's
revenue.
PARMALAT
Intermont considers the 2.8 euro per share buyout offer
launched by Lactalis on Parmalat shares it does not yet own as
inadequate, adding the dairy group should be measured based on
its 2018 forecasts (and not on 2016 and 2017) given the recent
acquisitions that have yet to be digested by the group, Il
Messaggero said on Sunday.
ALITALIA
The airline will present its revised business plan to
various stakeholders this week after a review by advisors Roland
Berger and KPMG, several papers said over the weekend. In the
next stage the plan will be put forward to the government.
La Stampa said on Sunday the carrier needs between 800
million euros and 1.2 billion euros to get back to profit by
2021 and cost cuts this year, excluding the cost of labour, of
more than 200-250 million euros.
