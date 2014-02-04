The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

A centre-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi would be the most likely winner if Italians were to vote now under a reform proposal currently before parliament, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italy's public accounts got off to a healthy start in 2014 with an uncustomary budget surplus in January, data showed on Monday, but the Treasury said the result was boosted by a one-off shift in tax return deadlines.

ISTAT, basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2013 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

The revaluation of the Bank of Italy's share capital, approved by the country's parliament last week, will be able to boost the core capital of Italian banks only from 2015 and will not have a major effect, the central bank's governor said.

European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders and putting them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Intesa Sanpaolo is working on plans to create an internal "bad bank" for problem loans and rival UniCredit has sold a batch of bad loans as both banks seek to clean up balance sheets while European regulators conduct a health check.

ALITALIA

The Italian airline finalised loan agreements with banks for 165 million euros ($223 million) on Monday, two sources close to the matter said, below the 200 million initially sought, but keeping it flying while it searches for a partner.

* La Repubblica says Alitalia CEO Gabriele Del Torchio is expected to meet the CEO of Etihad James Hogan to discuss Etihad's possible acquisition of a large Alitalia stake.

* CARIGE

The Malacalza family and private equity investor Andrea Bonomi could invest in troubled Carige, says Il Sole 24 Ore.

* BANCO POPOLARE

The Fondazione Cariverona foundation is ready to subscribe to Banco Popolare's capital increase, says Il Sole 24 Ore.

* CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The mid-tier lender is looking into selling a portfolio of non-performing loans and has made informal contacts with foreign parties potentially interested in the dossier, the MF said on Tuesday.

CAR SALES

Car sales in France and Spain rose for the fifth straight month in January, suggesting the recovery in Europe's autos market is strengthening after a six-year slump.

New vehicle registrations also picked up for the second consecutive month in Italy, Europe's fourth-biggest car market and one of the worst-affected by the economic malaise.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 28.27 percent in January, compared with 27.97 percent the previous month or 30.1 percent in January last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.

Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, reported an 8 percent rise in sales in January to 127,183, bolstered by increases at its Jeep and Ram truck brands, bucking a downward trend among U.S. auto sellers.

Chrysler Canada said on Monday its Canadian vehicle sales rose 4 percent in January from a year earlier, buoyed by demand for both trucks and cars.

SORGENIA, VERBUND

Austria's Verbund has rejected its partly owned unit Sorgenia's call for funds, jeopardising chances that talks with creditor banks on a debt standstill will succeed.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's biggest renewable energy company said on Monday its core earnings last year were around 1.8 billion euros, meeting consensus.

ENEL

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results on Tuesday.

ELECTROLUX

Officials from the Swedish group are due to speak before the Senate Industry Committee in Rome on Tuesday.

ISAGRO

Holds board meeting to approve 2014-2018 business plan.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 0.7397 euros)