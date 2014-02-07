The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Foreign Affairs Minister Emma Bonino meets German counterpart Fran-Walter Steinmeier

Greek radical left unified party President Alexis Tsipras to visits Rome

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases January data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Italian phone group Telecom Italia agreed on a procedure that would make it more complex to sell its Brazilian unit TIM Brasil.

Developments at Telecom Italia are on the agenda of Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party, which is the mainstay of the ruling coalition, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Citigroup has raised its rating on Italian banks to Neutral from Underweight. It raised UniCredit to Buy from Neutral and Intesa Sanpaolo to Neutral from Sell.

UniCredit will present at a news conference on Friday its new "Agribond" initiative, which is targeting the agricultural sector.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Friday it would continue to exercise the right, as previously communicated to the market, to not pay coupons on four securities - MPS Capital Trust I, MPS Capital Trust II, Antonveneta Capital Trust I, and Antonveneta Capital Trust II. * SALINI IMPREGILO

Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, said on Friday it had made a new proposal to the Panama Canal authority to resolve an ongoing row over cost overruns at the multi-billion dollar project.

The Panama Canal is ready to pull the plug on a Spanish-led consortium's contract to expand the major world shipping route unless the two sides reach a deal quickly amid a spat over massive cost overruns, its administrator said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The company said on Thursday expected losses in 2013 are expected to be around 150 million euros.

ITALCEMENTI

Italian cement maker Italcementi on Thursday posted 5.4 percent drop in 2013 sales to 4.24 billion euros ($5.77 billion), hit by a contraction in demand for construction materials in Italy and other crisis-hit European countries

BUZZI UNICEM

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Capital increase ends.

