POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi on Sunday pressured the prime minister to decide whether his government should continue or not, ahead of what could be a decisive week for the administration of Enrico Letta.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, December industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday said he expected fourth quarter 2013 gross domestic product data to show the economy had grown slightly for the first time since the middle of 2011.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPs and CCTeu, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank deposits and December statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday backed moves by some of the country's lenders to get rid of non-performing loans on their books and suggested they could consider "more ambitious" approaches. * Prime Minister Enrico Letta sees the creation of a bad bank as potentially counterproductive for Italy and fears it would speed up the process of further credit ratings downgrades in the next few months, the Financial Times wrote on Monday quoting a government official.

Bad loans are on the rise because of the weak economy but also because banks are redefining some loans for the asset quality review being undertaken ahead of banking union, the head of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria said on Friday.

A central guarantee fund to support credit to businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, could be an "interesting solution", the CEO of UniCredit said on Saturday.

The European Central Bank will publish in September the final list of banks in the euro zone that will be subject to its direct supervision from Nov. 4, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Qatar sovereign fund is in talks with the main shareholder Monte Paschi to buy a 15-20 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender ahead of its much-awaited rights issue, daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi's Aabar and London-based Pamplona, backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, were also looking at the dossier, various papers added on Sunday, without giving details.

Both the bank's chairman and chief executive said at an event on Saturday they hoped the foundation would conclude the sale of its shares as soon as possible so the bank's ownership structure can be established ahead of a planned rights issue.

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) - which is owned by BNP Paribas - has no interest in buying Monte Paschi, BNL CEO Fabio Gallia said, according to Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

UNICREDIT

The Qatar sovereign fund is considering buying a stake in Italy's biggest bank by assets, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, without giving any details.

UniCredit is looking for partners interested in its unit that manages problematic debt for the group and other entities and will ask for bids by the end of this month, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The bank said on Friday it would lend up to 600 million euros ($817 million) to agricultural companies in the country to boost investments in a sector that generates 35 billion euros of exports each year.

INTESA SANPAOLO

One of the measures considered by the bank to manage non-performing loans would be to create a business unit that could purchase real estate assets at auction to guarantee the bank's loans, il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The lender has approached real estate management group Prelios as a possible partner in this initiative, the paper added.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender plans to launch a 500 million euro ($681 million) cash call by April 30 before an agreement with a consortium of banks to underwrite the rights issue expires, its chief executive said on Saturday.

UBI BANCA

The CEO of Italy's fifth biggest lender said the bank would not need a capital increase given that its common equity Tier 1 capital - the best-quality capital - was above 10 percent of risk-weighted assets, above an 8 percent threshold set by the ECB.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Mediobanca has contacted the mid-tier lender for a project on problematic loans, Creval's chief executive said on Saturday, adding that the bank was evaluating various options on the matter.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank's board will likely give the go ahead for a capital increase and a business plan at a meeting scheduled for March 24 to discuss the company's 2013 results, chairman Cesare Castelbarco said on Saturday.

The chairman also said the bank's board had not discussed any job cuts. Union sources said this week that the bank might be looking at 300-500 job cuts as part of its business plan.

The bank's foundation has chosen Banca Imi, part of Intesa Sanpaolo, as an adviser for its participation in Banca Carige's planned capital increase, a source close to the foundation said on Friday.

* Insurance regulator Ivass is expected to complete this week its inspection at the two insurance companies that Carige was planning to sell to limit the size of its rights issue, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday citing no sources.

FIAT-CHRYSLER

The car maker said on Monday that its Chrysler Group unit closed a deal to raise debt worth $5 billion to repay early an existing bond issued to healthcare trust VEBA. * RISANAMENTO

The real estate group said Milanosesto had asked a Milan court to seize assets beloging to Risanamento and its Immobiliare Cascina Rubina unit worth up to 228 million euros in relation to a dispute over the clean-up costs of a site Milanosesto bought from Risanamento in 2010. A hearing is set for Feb. 17.

VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The idea of an integration between the two banks should be explored, Samuele Sorato, director general for the Vicenza lender said on Saturday, but stressed that no contacts had yet been made.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The companies working to widen the Panama Canal and the waterway's administrator on Friday each made new proposals aimed at reviving the multibillion dollar project, after talks broke down this week amid a cost spat and work ground to a halt.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group denied media speculation that it was in talks to merge its prized wireless unit TIM Brasil with Vivendi's Brazilian subsidiary GVT.

Rebel investor Marco Fossati said a tie-up between Vivendi's GVT and TIM Brasil would "make far more sense" than a sale of the Brazilian unit, pointing to possible synergies between the two companies that could boost their competitive advantage in the Latin American country, La Repubblica said on Sunday. Fossati also said he saw potential for Vivendi to buy into Telecom Italia's capital via a rights issue reserved to the French group as a way to generate value, the paper added.

MEDIASET

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is interested in buying into the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV business once it merges the group's Italian and Spanish pay-TV operations, il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing sources in financial circles. The paper adds that Al Jazeera, Germany's RTL, and France's Canal+ were also interested.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The upmarket leather group's capital expenditure for 2014 and 2015 is seen at around 80 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, without naming a source. In 2014, 80 million euros would be spent on distribution and logistics, it added. The paper also said Ferragamo would invest more heavily in Canada and would build a warehouse there this year to boost its operations.

* ENI

Iran would welcome Eni's return to the Gulf country once international sanctions are lifted, La Stampa quoted a senior Iranian oil contract negotiator as saying.

"We like Eni. We have great memories and we would like to see the company back here," Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini was quoted as saying.

* MAIRE TECNICMONT

The engineering group said on Monday it had won a $612 million contract in Cameroon.

* NOEMALIFE

The healthcare software group said on Monday it had won a $500,000 contract in Saudi Arabia to install softwares to manage medical laboratories at Khamis Mushait's Armed Forces Hospital.

ILVA, ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS, the world's largest steelmaker, is interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva from its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

ANIMA HOLDING

ANIMA Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Friday it had filed its request to list on the Milan Stock Exchange.

ALITALIA

The airline has proposed solidarity contracts for 590 flight attendants as part of its measures to cut the cost of labour, Il Giornale said on Saturday.

Milan's Malpensa airport would be strategic for a partner like Etihad Airways, various papers on Sunday quoted Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi as saying, as the official sought to calm worries that the airport would suffer as a result of a potential tie-up between Alitalia and the Gulf carrier.

An accord between the company and its unions on the airline's new industrial plan and proposed labour cost cuts could be signed on Tuesday, Il Giornale said on Sunday.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

The listing of the railway group on the stock market is an option the company will evaluate in 2015, its chief executive Mauro Moretti said, according to La Repubblica on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Holds board meeting.

* VERSACE

Givi Holding and Gianni Versace SpA are due to hold board meetings on Tuesday to take a decision on selling a stake to a new shareholder, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday without citing sources.

FINCANTIERI

The banks working on the listing of a 40 percent stake in the state-owned shipbuilding group include UniCredit, Banca Imi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan as global coordinators, while Mediobanca, Bnp Paribas, HSBC, Citi and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint bookrunners, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. All of Fincantieri could be valued at up to 2.2 billion euros, the paper added, without giving a source.

VALORE ITALIA HOLDING DI PARTECIPAZIONI

Starts capital increase; ends on March 11.

LACTALIS GROUP, PARMALAT

Agriculture Ministry Undersecreatary Maurizio Martina meets Jean-Marc Bernier, CEO of French cheese maker Lactalis, which in turn controls Italian dairy group Parmalat.

