POLITICS
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano faced fierce criticism
on Monday over reports that he asked Mario Monti about replacing
Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister months before his government
fell at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011.
Rome, Poste Italiane CEO Massimo Sarmi speaks before Chamber
of Deputies Transport, Mail and Telecommunication Committee
(1200 GMT) on stake sale and at senate on privatisation (1330
GMT).
Milan, UniCredit inaugurates 'UniCredit Tower'
with Chairman Giuseppe Vita, CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Prime
Minister Enrico Letta (1430 GMT).
Rome, Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets small company
network 'Rete Imprese Italia' (0800 GMT).
ECONOMY
A surprise slump in Italian industrial output in December
has thrown a shadow over prospects for a firm economic recovery,
though analysts still expect gross domestic product grew
slightly at the end of last year, the first since
mid-2011.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.5
billion euros ($10.24 billion) of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its
regular mid-month auction on Feb. 13.
COMPANIES
Board meetings on preliminary FY results:
Moleskine followed by conference call (1700 GMT)
Recordati
Saipem followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
BANKS
Italy's Economy Ministry on Monday backed initiatives by
lenders to offload their bad debts but said it saw no need to
set up a "bad bank" using either public or European Union
funds.
Regulators will exempt banks that had mandatory European
Commission-approved restructuring plans in place last year -
such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena - from the harshest
of stress tests in 2014, Italian government officials
say.
MEDIASET
European soccer's governing body UEFA awarded television
broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI the exclusive rights to show in Italy
all live Champions League matches and their highlights for the
seasons between 2015-2018, the company said on
Monday.
Rival Sky Italia, part of News Corp, won the
exclusive transmission rights for the Europa League for the same
seasons, ANSA press agency said, without giving a source.
ILVA, ARCELORMITTAL
The world's biggest steel producer ArcelorMittal is among
parties considering buying Italian steelmaker Ilva, depending on
the cost of an environmental cleanup plan ordered by the
government, several sources said on Monday.
POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Italy's cooperative lender Popolare Emilia Romagna EMII.MI
is in talks with some investors to sell a portion of its souring
loans, two sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
MEDIOLANUM
Italian asset manager Mediolanum MED.MI said on Monday net
inflows at its Banca Mediolanum reached 147 million euros ($200
million) in January.
ELECTROLUX
Top management due to speak before Senate Industry Committee
(1330 GMT) in Rome.
A2A
The cities of Milan and Brescia have hired Mittel Advisory
to define a price for the 5 percent stake they are planning to
sell in Italy's No. 1 regional utility A2A A2.MI, a source close
to the Brescia administration said on Monday.
