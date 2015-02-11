The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

TREASURY

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills due Feb. 12, 2016 (364 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO, POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian banks set aside less cash than expected to cover for soured loans in the last quarter of last year, signalling they might be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as Italy's economy is set to emerge from a recession.

Intesa Sanpaolo kicked off the reporting season by raising its shareholder payout and Popolare di Milano also returned to paying a dividend for the first time in four years. * A possible floatation of Intesa's private banking and asset management units could happen as early as this year, Il Sole 24 Ore cited CEO Carlo Messina as saying. The bank plans to draw another 10 billion euros this year from the funds the European Central Bank is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, the paper added.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on preliminary FY results followed by news conference (1330 GMT) and conference call (1600 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results followed by conference call (1830 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1745 GMT).

UNIPOL GROUP

Conference call on FY results (1100 GMT). * Italy's Unipol, the holding company that controls insurer UnipolSai, on Wednesday reported a full-year consolidated net profit of 505 million euros ($571 million), up from 188 million the previous year. * Insurer UnipolSai reported a 13 percent rise in full-year consolidated net profit to 783 million euros ($886.20 million), boosted by a favourable loss ratio in its non-life business and an increase in life income.

* FINMECCANICA

China's Insigma is expected to present its "best and final offer" to buy Finmeccania's rail units this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources. The Chinese group's executives are in Rome this week, the paper added.

* GTECH

The shareholders of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology (IGT) on Tuesday have approved a planned merger with GTECH, the Italian gaming company said, adding that the deal was approved by investors representing 72 percent of eligible voting capital.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The cooperative bank posted a 2014 net profit of 30 million euros, up from 16 million euros a year earlier, thanks to a sharply higher trading income that offset a flat interest income and marginally lower fees.

The lender presents its 2015-2017 industrial plan.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted cooperative bank posted a 2014 net loss of 497 million euros due to doubtful loan and goodwill writedowns.

IPO

The Milan stock exchange said on Tuesday it had given a green light to the initial public offering of the Italian retail chain.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The small bank posted on Tuesday a full-year net profit of 115 million euros, up from 53 million euros in 2013, helped by a higher trading income.

BANCA GENERALI

Conference calls on FY results and business update (1300 GMT).

MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (0930 GMT) followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, press release on Feb. 12.

PIQUADRO

Board meetings on Q3 results.

BANZAI

E-commerce company Banzai IPO ends (started on Feb. 2).

Board meetings on preliminary FY results: ANSALDO STS , BANCA ETRURIA, BANCA GENERALI, CREDITO EMILIANO, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, EDISON, SORIN.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................