ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, has cashed in 377.2 million euros ($430 million) from the sale of a 7.8 pct stake in the private broadcaster. The sale took place through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 4.1 euros a share. * The sale is the start of Silvio Berlusconi's exit from the world of TV, Il Messaggero said without citing sources. The paper said it could end with Rupert Murdoch coming back onto the scene to play a role.

TELECOM ITALIA

Talks over the entry of Telecom Italia into fibre optics group Metroweb are in their final stages and should envisage a capital increase of around 1 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. * The group's Brazilian unit TIM Participações SA posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday because of stagnant sales and rising costs.

PIRELLI

The world's fifth-largest tyremaker on Thursday forecast an 11 percent rise in 2015 operating profit after profits for last year met expectations.

ENEL

Italy is trying to wrap up the planned sale of a 2 billion euro minority stake in the top utility by end-March, paving the way for more asset disposals, sources close to the matter said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday it had extended a review for downgrade of the lender's rating.

MEDIOBANCA

French insurer Groupama said on Thursday it had launched via a private placement and bookbuilding the sale of its 4.9-percent stake in Italian bank Mediobanca.

BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA

Shares in the Italian cooperative lender have been halted from trade until further notice, the Milan stock market said on Friday.

Preliminary figures for 2014 at the cooperative bank showed a significant fall in the lender's capital, said commissioners at the small Italian lender that was put under special administration.

BANCA CARIGE

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday it had extended a review for downgrade of the lender's rating.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

JCDecaux Confirms tit has submitted offer jointly with Publitransport to RCS Media Group SpA for buying its 34.5 pct stake in IGPDecaux.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on Q4 results

DAMIANI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

INTERPUMP

Board meeting on Q4 results.

INTEK GROUP

Ends public bond swap offer on its 2012-2017 bonds and 2012-2017 financial participatory notes.

NOEMALIFE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

