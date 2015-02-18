The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone on Tuesday as Greece seeks the support of European partners to extend a loan agreement. * ECONOMY

Italy's intention to set up a "bad bank" to mop up problematic debts and revive lending to the economy is a "very good idea", Ignazio Angeloni, a supervisory committee member of the European Central Bank, was quoted saying by Italian daily la Repubblica on Wednesday.

COMPANIES * ENI

The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it would cut capital spending this year after its net profit in the fourth quarter fell 64 percent on the year due to the sharp fall in oil prices.

The group holds a conference call on financial results (1400 GMT).

* TELECOM ITALIA

Private equity funds are studying the possibility to invest in the Italian phone company, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding, however, there were not concrete talks under way between the funds and the company.

* POPOLARE MILANO, POP EMILIA ROMAGNA

The Milan-based bank could tie up with smaller rival Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna as a defensive move against potential foreign takeovers, daily Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. The Milanese lender could then merge with Genoa-based Banca Carige, the paper said in a story exploring alliance options for Italian cooperative banks, which are at the centre of a government reform.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA

The bank, which was put under special administration by the Bank of Italy last week, reported a loss of around 400 million euros, daily Corriere della Sera said.

ENEL

Top management meets delegation of Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Adia.

MEDIASET, FININVEST

Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol says he has held "cordial and private" discussions with Serie A side AC Milan, following media reports that he had made an offer for a controlling stake in the club.

VENETO BANCA

Tax police searched the headquarters of unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca on Tuesday, as investigating magistrates in Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators, the tax police said in a statement.

FCA - FERRARI

FCA CEO and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne inaugurates exhibition at museum engines 'Museo Enzo Ferrari' (1400 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli attends news conference to present Italian National Trust FAI inventory (1100 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio attends book presentation (1630 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 20).

NOTORIUS PICTURES

Board meeting on FY results.

TENARIS

Board meeting on FY results (after market close).

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................