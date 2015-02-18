The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by
telephone on Tuesday as Greece seeks the support of European
partners to extend a loan agreement.
* ECONOMY
Italy's intention to set up a "bad bank" to mop up
problematic debts and revive lending to the economy is a "very
good idea", Ignazio Angeloni, a supervisory committee member of
the European Central Bank, was quoted saying by Italian daily la
Repubblica on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
* ENI
The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it would cut capital
spending this year after its net profit in the fourth quarter
fell 64 percent on the year due to the sharp fall in oil prices.
The group holds a conference call on financial results (1400
GMT).
* TELECOM ITALIA
Private equity funds are studying the possibility to invest
in the Italian phone company, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an
unsourced report, adding, however, there were not concrete talks
under way between the funds and the company.
* POPOLARE MILANO, POP EMILIA ROMAGNA
The Milan-based bank could tie up with smaller rival Banca
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna as a defensive move against
potential foreign takeovers, daily Il Messaggero said in an
unsourced report. The Milanese lender could then merge with
Genoa-based Banca Carige, the paper said in a story exploring
alliance options for Italian cooperative banks, which are at the
centre of a government reform.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA
The bank, which was put under special administration by the
Bank of Italy last week, reported a loss of around 400 million
euros, daily Corriere della Sera said.
ENEL
Top management meets delegation of Abu Dhabi's sovereign
fund Adia.
MEDIASET, FININVEST
Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol says he has held "cordial
and private" discussions with Serie A side AC Milan, following
media reports that he had made an offer for a controlling stake
in the club.
VENETO BANCA
Tax police searched the headquarters of unlisted cooperative
lender Veneto Banca on Tuesday, as investigating magistrates in
Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators, the tax
police said in a statement.
FCA - FERRARI
FCA CEO and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne inaugurates
exhibition at museum engines 'Museo Enzo Ferrari' (1400 GMT).
INTESA SANPAOLO
Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli attends news
conference to present Italian National Trust FAI inventory (1100
GMT).
UBI BANCA
Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio attends book
presentation (1630 GMT).
BANCA IFIS
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 20).
NOTORIUS PICTURES
Board meeting on FY results.
TENARIS
Board meeting on FY results (after market close).
VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).
