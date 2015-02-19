The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

OECD presents "Economic Survey on Italy" with Secretary General Angel Gurria, Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Constitutional Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi, Welfare Minister Giuliano Poletti (1030 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 24.

COMPANIES

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

Italian publisher Mondadori has presented a non-binding offer to buy the book unit of RCS MediaGroup, the companies said in separate statements issued at the behest of the market regulator, Consob.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Rating agency DBRS has cut its long-term debt and deposit rating on the troubled Italian bank BMPS.MI by one notch to 'BBB(low)', keeping it under review for a possible further downgrade.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on Feb. 20).

The industrial plan that will be presented to the group's board on Thursday will be a stand-alone plan envisaging a rise in investments from the current 4 billion euros per year to 5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. But it will also discuss the situation with regard to fibre optic company Metroweb, the paper said.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Trading in the shares has been temporarily halted on Thursday pending a statement, the Italian stock market said ahead of the session. In January mainowner Telecom Italia did not rule out delisting the unit.

Board meeting on FY results.

TENARIS

Sales in the fourth quarter rose 11 percent to $2.677 billion, the group said on Thursday. Earnings per share fell 39 percent to $0.17. It booked impairment charges of $206 million on pipe assets due to falling oil prices. It proposed a dividend of $0.45 per share.

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).

A2A

The regional utility said demand for a 10-year bond sold on Wednesday for 300 million euros totalled 12 times the amount offered.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Representatives of cooperative banks association Assopopolari speak before the Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on the law decree that turn Italy's 10 largest cooperative banks into joint stock companies (1300 GMT)

In an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore the head of market regulator Consob said he believed reform of the coperative banking sector was positive.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering and construction group said on Wednesday it had introduced increased voting rights giving shareholders two votes for each ordinary share held continuously for at least two years.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The eyewear group said on Wednesday it would launch in coming weeks Originals-branded glasses as part of its partnership with German group Adidas.

BIESSE

Board meeting to approve 2015-2017 business plan.

