The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi received a mandate on Monday to form a new government, promising rapid tax, labour and institutional reforms to revive a deeply troubled economy.

The European Union's economic chief Olli Rehn said on Monday he was confident that Italy's new government would continue with fiscal consolidation, debt reduction and reforms to boost the country's competitiveness.

ECONOMY

December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car group sold more than 60,000 news cars in January in the European Union and European Free Trade Association trading bloc, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday. Its market share stood at 6.2 percent, down from 6.6 percent in January 2013 though up from 5.5 percent last December.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italy's Banco Popolare said on Monday it would exercise a put option to sell its whole stake in RCS MediaGroup, publisher of Italy's best-known newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Banco Popolare said on Monday the share swap ratio in its merger with unit Credito Bergamasco (Creberg) would remain at 11.5 of its own shares for each Creberg share, providing a planned cash call is not issued at a discount.

* TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, ABERTIS , ORASCOM

The phone company is ready to launch a planned tender to sell 1 billion euros in infrastructure assets after naming Deutsche Bank and Banca IMI as advisers, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Rival Wind may also decide to sell towers in Italy worth 500 million euros, the paper added citing rumours. EI Towers, the transmission tower unit of broadcaster Mediaset, Spain's Abertis and infrastructure funds such as F2i would all be interested in both Telecom Italia's and Wind's towers.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

A board on Wednesday is likely to decide to take action against former managers Giovanni Perissinotto and Raffaele Agrusti for allegedly breaking governance rules with some investment decisions they oversaw, Il Sole 24 Ore and MF said citing sources close to the group. A committee will give its recommendation on the matter on Tuesday, Il Sole said.

* RISANAMENTO

A Milan judge on Monday took more time to decide on a request by property company Milanosesto to seize up to 228 million euros in assets belonging to Risanamento, legal sources said. A decision is expected next week but the parties may reach an accord before that, sources close to the matter said.

CIR

Italian energy company Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR, hopes to strike a deal soon with lender banks to freeze payments on its debt as it seeks to turn around its loss-making business.

ANIMA HOLDING

Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is looking to list up to 40 percent of the group on the TEXMilan stock market, two sources close to the operation said on Monday.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said on Tuesday its U.S. unit Tecnimont USA had signed an accord with U.S. group Foster Wheeler to collaborate on front-end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction activities to build petrochemical, chemical and fertilizer plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

