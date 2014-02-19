The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi began the delicate
task of trying to form a new government on Tuesday, facing
questions about how he will fill key ministerial posts and the
details of his ambitious reform agenda.
DEBT
The gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond
yields fell below 190 basis points on Tuesday to hit its lowest
level since July 4, 2011, before the country got engulfed in a
euro zone-wide sovereign debt crisis.
COMPANIES
* ALITALIA
Shareholders at a meeting agreed to change to scrap from the
company's by-laws a clause that would force whoever buys more
than 50 percent to launch a takeover, several Italian media
said. The change is expected to pave the way for the purchase of
a large stake by Gulf airline Etihad. The closing of the deal is
expected to take place at the end of April at the earliest, says
Il Sole 24 Ore.
* SAIPEM
Norwegian company Subsea 7 said to be interested
in taking a 20 percent stake in Saipem, says MF.
FINMECCANICA
The defence company is in talks with U.S. conglomerate GE
for the sale of its engineering unit Ansaldo STS.
Finmeccanica would like to sell to GE also certain activities of
loss-making train-maker Ansaldo Breda. The remaining activities
of Ansaldo Breda would be placed in a 'bad company', says
Corriere della Sera.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led construction consortium
expanding the major global waterway discussed options on Tuesday
to keep the multibillion-dollar project afloat amid a dispute
over costs, but any deal seemed unlikely ahead of a looming
deadline.
ITALIAN BANKS AND INSURERS
Moody's Investors Service late on Tuesday affirmed the
ratings and changed the outlook to stable from negative of seven
Italian banks, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
, and two insurance groups - Generali and
Unipol, following its outlook upgrade on Italy's
sovereign rating.
POP ETRURIA, COOPERATIVE LENDERS
Banca Popolare di Vicenza is to tap shareholders for 1
billion euros ($1.4 billion) and looks set to use the cash to
buy another bank, a move that may trigger a much-anticipated
wave of mergers among smaller Italian lenders.
FIAT
Ferrari is the world's most powerful brand, asset valuation
agency Brand Finance said on Tuesday, ranking the luxury
carmaker higher than other top consumer names such as Google
or Coca-Cola.
PRELIOS
The company said on Tuesday non-executive board member
Annachiara Svelto had resigned.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The board of Generali, which meets later on Wednesday, is
expected to take legal steps against its top management over a
number of investments in loss-making alternative investments,
several media said.
MEDIOBANCA
Holds main shareholders' pact meeting; board meeting on H1
results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
BUZZI UNICEM
The cement maker said on Tuesday it had signed a strategic
deal with Wietersdorfer whereby it will transfer one of its
plants to a subsidiary of the Austrian group and buy 25 percent
of two of Wietersdorfer's units.
VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
Holds board meeting on 2013 premiums.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................