The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a final
parliamentary vote of confidence on Tuesday after pledging to
slash red tape and "revolutionise" the economy.
DEBT
Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros 6-month BOTs maturing on
Aug. 29, 2014 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
Graziano Delrio, PM Renzi' undersecretary, told Il Sole 24
Ore that government plans to increase taxation on financial
investments to fund lower taxes on companies and workers would
only affect "big investors."
"Nobody has ever said we will tax government bonds," Delrio
was quoted as saying.
COMPANIES
PRIVATE EQUITY
Private equity investors sitting on a record amount of cash
are poised to leap into southern Europe after shunning the
region for years, hoping to benefit from an economic
recovery.
BANCA CARIGE
The Italian mid-sized bank holds a board meeting on
Wednesday to discuss a request by its top shareholder to push
back a vital 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) cash call to
strengthen its balance sheet.
The Bank of Italy has told Carige at a meeting on Tuesday
the cash call must be approved by March 31 but its execution can
be delayed by a few months, Il Messaggero reported without
citing sources.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank has hired law professor Alberto Santa Maria to
assess challenging a decision by shareholders led by the Monte
dei Paschi foundation to delay a vital cash call to mid-May, Il
Messaggero reported without citing sources.
UNICREDIT
The bank is drafting a new business plan to 2018 which the
board will discuss on March 11 when it meets to approve
full-year results, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing
sources. UniCredit's strategic committee will discuss the plan
at a meeting on Friday, the paper said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank's CEO would like Citi and BNP Paribas to join the
consortium backing a planned rights issue. The two banks want in
as joint bookrunners but joint global coordinators Mediobanca,
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan would like them to join as
co-bookrunners, Il Messaggero reported wihtout citing sources. A
compromise is likely to be found and a pre-underwriting contract
could be signed as early as Wednesday, the paper said.
* Goldman Sachs has added the bank to its conviction list.
* POPOLARE ETRURIA, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The data room phase for the sale of the Tuscan bank is due
to end on March 15, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing financial
sources. Banca Popolare di Vicenza and BPER have expressed an
interest.
TERNA
The Italian power grid operator said on Tuesday it had
signed an agreement to acquire the entire capital of Tamini
Trasformatori and some of its subsidiaries. The agreement,
subject to certain conditions, provides for a transaction value
for the sole manufacturing facilities equal to 23.9 million
euros, Terna added.
PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cable maker by revenue said on Tuesday
it expects currency effects to hit earnings again this year
after they contributed to a 4.3 percent drop in net profit in
2013.
CIR
The creditor banks of Italy's Sorgenia could convert some of
the debt they hold in the troubled energy company into shares as
it battles to stay in business, sources close to the matter said
on Tuesday. Sorgenia is part of De Benedetti family's holding
group CIR.
SOGEFI
Italian car parts maker Sogefi on Tuesday reported a 25
percent drop in 2013 net profit to 21.1 million euros ($29
million), hit by higher financial charges and restructuring
costs.
ENI
Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its
semi-annual April-September jumbo Urals crude tender for
delivery from the Baltic Sea ports to Shell, Total
and Eni, traders said on Tuesday.
BANCA ALETTI, BANCO POPOLARE
Banca Aletti, part of Banco Popolare, reported a 58.4
percent drop in 2013 net profit to 47.1 million euros, the
lender said on Tuesday.
The bank said on Wednesday it had been authorised by the
Bank of Italy to merge its Credito Bergamasco and
Banca Italease units into Banco Popolare.
ASSET MANAGERS
Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.
INTESA SANPAOLO
CEO Carlo Messina speaks at conference on Italy's industrial
system.
ALITALIA
CEO Gabriele del Torchio holds press conference to present
airline's new Ulisse club.
INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY
Board meeting on H1 results.
UNIPOL
Offer to swap bond ends.
Board meetings on FY results: Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso
, Credito Bergamasco.
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy......
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................