UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Cabinet meeting expected.
ECONOMY
January and Q4 unemployment data (0900 GMT) and February inflation data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases February asset allocation (1200 GMT).
COMPANIES
ENI
Italian oil and gas major Eni ENI.MI signed a deal on Thursday to revise its long-term gas supply contract with Norway's Statoil STL.OL that should boost its operating profit this year by around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
SALINI
The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the major maritime artery have reached a preliminary deal to complete work on a project stymied in a row over $1.6 billion in cost overruns, the canal's administrator said on Thursday.
FIAT
The carmaker is thinking of issuing a convertible bond worth $2 billion, newspapers reported citing Bloomberg.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank is set to publish full-year results ahead of market opening. The bank has forecast a 2013 loss of around 600 million euro due to large loan writedowns.
Conference call at 0900 GMT.
* PIRELLI
Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had agreed to sell all of its steelcord business to Belgium's Bekaert in a deal worth around 255 million euros.
LUXOTTICA
Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica forecast sales and profit growth in 2014, driven by emerging markets, where sunglasses are popular as an affordable luxury purchase.
Holds investor presentation on FY results.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica's helicopter unit inks 100 million euro contract.
RISANAMENTO
The board of debt-laden real estate group Risanamento has delayed final approval of a vital sale of its Paris assets to allow for a legal assessment on whether the transaction is compatible with its debt restructuring plan.
TELECOM ITALIA
The board of Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia approved on Thursday a set of guidelines aimed at safeguarding the interest of minority shareholders when the board is up for renewal in April.
MONCLER
Holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
* SNAM
Italian gas transport group Snam SRG.MI said on Friday its net profit in 2013 rose 17.7 percent thanks to lower financial expenses.
JUVENTUS, S.S. LAZIO
Board meetings on H1 results
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources