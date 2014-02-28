The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting expected.

ECONOMY

January and Q4 unemployment data (0900 GMT) and February inflation data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases February asset allocation (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENI

Italian oil and gas major Eni ENI.MI signed a deal on Thursday to revise its long-term gas supply contract with Norway's Statoil STL.OL that should boost its operating profit this year by around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

SALINI

The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the major maritime artery have reached a preliminary deal to complete work on a project stymied in a row over $1.6 billion in cost overruns, the canal's administrator said on Thursday.

FIAT

The carmaker is thinking of issuing a convertible bond worth $2 billion, newspapers reported citing Bloomberg.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank is set to publish full-year results ahead of market opening. The bank has forecast a 2013 loss of around 600 million euro due to large loan writedowns.

Conference call at 0900 GMT.

* PIRELLI

Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had agreed to sell all of its steelcord business to Belgium's Bekaert in a deal worth around 255 million euros.

LUXOTTICA

Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica forecast sales and profit growth in 2014, driven by emerging markets, where sunglasses are popular as an affordable luxury purchase.

Holds investor presentation on FY results.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica's helicopter unit inks 100 million euro contract.

RISANAMENTO

The board of debt-laden real estate group Risanamento has delayed final approval of a vital sale of its Paris assets to allow for a legal assessment on whether the transaction is compatible with its debt restructuring plan.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia approved on Thursday a set of guidelines aimed at safeguarding the interest of minority shareholders when the board is up for renewal in April.

MONCLER

Holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

* SNAM

Italian gas transport group Snam SRG.MI said on Friday its net profit in 2013 rose 17.7 percent thanks to lower financial expenses.

JUVENTUS, S.S. LAZIO

Board meetings on H1 results

