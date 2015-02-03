The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi receives Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras in Rome.
ECONOMY
Italy's public accounts got off to a good start this year
with a January state sector budget surplus of 3.4 billion euros,
compared with a deficit of 566 million euros in January 2014,
the Economy Ministry said on Monday.
ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation
in 2015 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000
GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES >
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 10.9 percent in January from the same month a year ago to
131,385 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on
Monday.
* SAIPEM
Nomura cuts price target to 5.90 euros from 10 euros; rating
reduce
* MONTE PASCHI
Shareholders of the Monte Paschi foundation shareholder
still favour giving Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio
Viola a second mandate when the bank renews its whole board in
April, MF said in an unsourced report.
* ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace is studying the possible incorporation
of Endesa Chile into its Chilean unit Enersis as part
of a reorganisation of its Latin American business, MF said in
an unsourced report.
* LOYALTY SHARES
Some of Italy's largest investors have asked the government
to strike down a provision supporting the creation of loyalty
shares, the Financial Times reported citing a letter the
investors will send to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday.
* POSTE ITALIANE
In an interview with Corriere della Sera CEO Francesco Caio
reiterated the company will be privatised this year with the
government keeping a majority stake.
* MAIRE TECNIMONT
Nomura cuts price target to 1.54 euros from 1.90 euros;
rating neutral
* ITALCEMENTI
Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target to 7 euros from 6.1
euros; rating buy
* CEMENTIR
Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target to 7.5 euros from 7.2
euros; rating buy
AMPLIFON
HSBC raises price target to 6.2 euros from 5.7 euros; rating
overweight
