POLITICS
Italy gave new Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a warm
welcome on Tuesday, but stopped well short of expressing backing
for his ambitious plans to relax the conditions of Greece's
international bailout plan.
ECONOMY
Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stuck by plans to shake
up Italy's cooperative banks on Tuesday, and said he was ready
to call a confidence vote to pass a decree reforming the sector.
Association of cooperative banks Assopopolari holds meeting
on government decree about governance reform.
Italy has drawn up a plan to set up a state-backed bad bank
to mop up problematic loans of Italian banks and help clean up
their balance sheets, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday, citing a
draft copy of the plan.
Some high-level officials are also working on a plan for a
potential bad bank for cooperative banks, MF said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group will invest more than one billion euros to
cover Italy with high-speed broadband and create more than 4,000
jobs, CEO Marco Patuano told Il Messaggero in an interview. The
chief executive also said that in a business plan that will be
presented in coming days, Telecom Italia would report a
"significantly lower" debt levels, without giving any details.
Several papers mention Telecom Italia cooling for the moment
on a potential tie up between its Brazilian unit and Oi
.
* SAIPEM
The energy group is in the running to win contracts to lay
the gas pipelines for the TAP project to bring Azeri gas to
Italy, MF said.
* ANIMA
Private equity firm Clessidra has sold its 7.5 percent stake
in Anima, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* EI TOWERS, MEDIASET
VimpelCom's Italian unit Wind will decide by Friday with
whom to enter exclusive talks for the sale of its phone masts.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Extra costs for recalls last year cut a full percentage
point from North American profit margins for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, the company said on Tuesday, with an unplanned
repair bill of about $830 million.
STATE RAILWAY
Italy said on Tuesday it had chosen Bank of America Merrill
Lynch as adviser in its plans to privatise state railway
operator Ferrovie dello Stato.
ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable company reports preliminary full-year results
YOOX
The company reports preliminary full-year results
