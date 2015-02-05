The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company's investor Findim said on Wednesday it had cut its stake in the group to 1.989 percent of the voting capital.

Findim wants to keep its stake in the Italian phone group at just below 2 percent, but the holding is no longer strategic and Findim will monitor changes in its value, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting on Thursday.

ENEL

The Treasury will carry out a planned placement of a 5-6 percent stake in the utility starting from next Monday and by the end of the month, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding the most likely dates were between Feb. 16 and 20. The sale would be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the paper said.

It was not possible to get a commment from the Treasury.

The utility will hold a board meeting on preliminary FY results.

* UNICREDIT

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore that demand for medium-term loans from Italian companies was recovering and was above expectations.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The charitable foundation that used to control the Siena-based bank expects to see its 2.5 percent stake "drastically" reduced, the foundation's president told an Italian newspaper.

YOOX

The Italian luxury online retailer posted a 15 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 524 million euros, in line with forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its struggling home market.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Wednesday its total net inflows in January rose 80 percent on the year to 406 million euros, its best ever start to a year.

ASTALDI

Aroports de Paris, Vinci Airports and Astaldi have been selected as preferred bidders for a 20-year airport concession in Chile's capital Santiago, which envisages a $900 million investment.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering company said it had received a binding offer for a 66 percent stake in its BiOlevano unit and expected to cash in 80 million euros from the transaction.

MOLESKINE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

VALORE ITALIA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

AION RENEWABLES

Delisted as of today.

