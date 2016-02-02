The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Global coalition anti-Daesh/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant holds ministerial meeting with U.S. State Secretary John Kerry in Rome (0830 GMT); followed by news conference (1400 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT)

COMPANIES (*) BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE MILANO

Governance issues and the exchange ratio between the shares of the two cooperative banks are the main sticking points in merger talks between the two lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) UBI BANCA, POPOLARE MILANO, MONTE PASCHI

UBI Banca has presented a new offer for a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano that includes the option to merger also with Monte dei Paschi, La Stampa reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 17.4 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 155,157 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday. (*) Fiat Chrysler said on Tuesday its diesel engines comply with emissions rules.

ANSALDO STS

U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday that it considered Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS as too low and does not intend to sell its stake, drawing strong criticism from the Japanese company.

ENI

S&P's said on Monday it may cut the Italian oil group's 'A-' rating by one notch as falling oil prices weigh on Eni's cash flow generation. S&P said it expected to take a decision on Eni by mid-March and would assess company plans to adjust capital spending and cut cots as well as its intentions regarding asset disposals and dividends.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian group have filed a 759 million euro claim against Russia's Gazprom subsidiary, South Stream Transport B.V., over the South Stream gas pipeline, Italian paper MF reported on Tuesday after Russian RBC daily published a similar report on Monday.

(*) TENARIS

The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has ruled that Tenaris must be granted a total compensation of $172.8 million for the expropriation by Venezuela of Tenaris' and its subsidiary Talta's interests in Matesi, the company said in a statement.

(*) MONDADORI, BANZAI

The publisher has tabled a non-binding offer to buy Banzai's media businesses for around 24 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FERRARI

Board meeting on FY results (also on Q4 results) followed by conference call (1530 GMT)

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on FY results.

