ECONOMY
Rome, conference on "Europe and the Challenges of the
Future" with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0900 GMT).
OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Feb. 11.
COMPANIES
(*) UNICREDIT
Leonardo Del Vecchio, an influential investor in Italy's
biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that the lender may need
management changes to adapt to a new economic environment.
(*) LUXOTTICA
Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio reiterated in an interview
with Affari e Finanza that management will be handed over to the
group's second lines once he is done with simplifying the
company's operations. He also said that he had already given
indications to his holding company Delfin to always "opt for
internal choices" for his succession.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The bank will start discussing about a tie-up after its
shareholders' meeting, la Repubblica said, adding Cariparma is
oen of the possible partners.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
Activist investor Amber Capital said on Saturday it was not
happy with a new price set for the buyout of minority
shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS.
The statement comes after similar comments by Bluebell
Partners, setting the scene for a tug-of-war between the
investment funds and Japan's Hitachi.
Hitachi is weighing the option to appeal against Consob's
decision to raise the price of the mandatory public offer on
Ansalso STS, some Italian newspapers reported on Sunday.
(*) The CEO of Ansaldo STS could leave the company in April to
move to ship builder Fincantieri or to unlisted
AnsaldoEnergia, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.
SAIPEM
Rating agency Standard & Poor's has put the group under
credit-watch with negative implications, Saipem said in an
addendum to documents published ahead of its rights issue.
Saipem also said it expected its 2015 EBITDA underlying to be
1.2 billion euros.
ITALIAN BANKS
Prospective buyers for the four banks rescued last year will
receive in the next few days an invitation to the data room for
the lenders under disposal, Roberto Nicastro, chairman of the
lenders, told la Repubblica on Saturday. Former top executives
at the four lenders have been asked for 480 million euros in
compensation for damages, Nicastro said, adding the money should
go to savers hit by the rescue.
UNIPOL
The group does not plan to buy assets in the banking sector,
UnipolSai Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri was quoted as saying by
Milano Finanza on Saturday. Cimbri also said the group's
financial results for 2015 will be good.
BANCO POPOLARE
The cooperative bank is mulling the option to sell its asset
management unit Aletti Gestielle, Milano Finanza said in an
unsourced report on Saturday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The car maker and Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) are in
talks over a possible partnership to produce cars in the
country, Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce's Chairman was
quoted as saying by Iran news agency Mehr on Sunday. Fiat
Chrysler declined to comment on the issue.
The head of the United Auto Workers said on Friday he has
asked Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne for a
meeting to discuss the company's plan to stop making two
low-profit car models.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank said on Friday it is looking to accelerate sales of
troubled loans and will partner with a player specialising in
the sector to improve bad loan recoveries.
The lender said on Friday current accounts fell 2.4 percent
in the last quarter of 2015 but were 2.3 percent higher on an
annual basis, according to slides posted on the bank's website.
(*) ENGINEERING
The group said on Monday private equity funds NB Renaissance
and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of
Engineering at 66 euros per share.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on FY results.
ENEL
At the end of February or the beginning of March the power
company, together with telecoms operators Wind and Vodafone
, will present a business plan to build a broad band
network in 250 Italian towns, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
ENEL GREEN POWER
A joint venture set up last year between Enel Green Power
and F2i is interested in buying the Italian assets put on sale
by U.S. funds 9ren and Silver Ridge, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an
unsourced report on Sunday.
Board meeting on FY results.
FINECOBANK
Board meeting on FY results.
PRELIOS
Capital increase starts; ends on Feb. 24.
NOVA RE
Sorgente SGR starts full takeover bid on Nova Re shares;
ends on Feb. 26.
ZEPHYRO
Trades ex-dividend of 0.50 euro per share.
