The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Administrative court to rule on whether the reform on
cooperative banks clashes with Italian constitution.
Cabinet meeting on GACS, banking reform and debt collection
measures (2000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The bank's CEO said on Tuesday he did not have the time to
think about whether his job was on the line and that he was
totally focused on managing the bank.
UniCredit is sailing into the market squalls - in a leaky
canoe. The Italian bank beat 2015 net profit forecasts, and
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is making progress on a plan
to cut costs and boost revenue. Yet too much of its future
health rests on things that now look less secure.
(*) The lender plans to confirm a dividend payout of 40 percent
of net profits from this year's financial results , CEO Federico
Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
GENERALI
The insurer said on Tuesday its board would assign
temporarily powers of group CEO to the Chairman after it
acknowledged the departure, with immediate effect, of Mario
Greco.
ANSALDO STS
Hitachi said on Tuesday it intends to appeal the decision of
Italian market watchdog Consob to raise the price of the Japan
group's mandatory tender offer on 59.93 percent of signaling
group Ansaldo STS.
BANCO POPOLARE
Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth-largest bank by assets,
turned in a profit in 2015 for the first time in five years
helped by lower loan loss provisions and said it would pay a
dividend of 0.15 euros a share.
The bank's CEO said he expects to close 600-650 million euro
sale of secured and unsecured bad loans in the first half.
The CEO also said direct funding increased in 2016 with core
components up by around 1 billion euros.
Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti sounded a
positive note on ongoing tie-up talks with Popolare di Milano,
saying significant steps had been made.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO
The CEOs of the two lenders are expected to meet with
officials at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt on Wednesday
to present their tie-up plan, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
POPOLARE VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The cooperative bank posted a 2015 net loss of 1.4 billion
euros as it cleaned up its balance sheet ahead of a cash call
for up to 1.5 billion euros and a stock market listing early
this year.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The lender said on Tuesday it had posted a 2015 net loss of
882 million euros.
(*) SAIPEM
Saipem can count on core shareholders Eni and state lender
fund FSI remaining core shareholders for the next 3 years, Eni
CFO Massimo Mondazzi told Il Sole 24 Ore.
(*) ENI
US fund SK Capital met with government representatives on
Tuesday to discuss its interest in buying a stake in Eni's
chemical unit Versalis, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the
fund was said to be interested in a stake of around 70 percent
worth 1.2 billion euros.
A2A
Foreign Press Association in Milan holds meeting with A2A on
strategies and perspectives in Italy and abroad with Chairman
Giovanni Valotti, CEO Luca Valerio Camerano (1045 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Board meeting on FY results.
BANCA GENERALI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call (1300 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
BUZZI UNICEM
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................