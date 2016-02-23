The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy has agreed to let drones take off from its soil to defend U.S.-led forces against Islamic State in North Africa, an Italian defence ministry official said on Monday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

COMPANIES

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said on Monday its preliminary 2015 revenues fell 3 percent to 1.032 billion euros while core earnings after one-ff items was 16.4 million euros from 27.9 million euros a year earlier. Net debt was 487 million euros.

TECHNOGYM

Italian fitness equipment manufacturer Technogym has filed to list some 40 percent of its capital on the Milan stock exchange, a source close to the company said on Monday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 8).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 5).

