POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met in Rome on Friday to try to mend recently tense relations, keeping any lingering differences under wraps at a news conference afterwards.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

IPO

SIA

Payment processing group SIA is rumoured to have chosen Lazard as global coordinator for its planned listing, but has not given a formal mandate, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

VERSACE

The fashion house is getting ready for its planned market listing, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said on Saturday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

The company's board will meet at the end of March and in the meantime "we are preparing ourselves for the listing with serious discipline, and when the shareholders decide, we will respond 'Yes, we can'," Il Sole quoted Ferraris as saying.

BANKS

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Advisers for both banks were working over the weekend on revised proposals to send to the European Central Bank (ECB) after the regulator questioned aspects of their merger plan, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The eventual merger could be announced later than the most recent deadline of March 6, Il Sole said.

Talks on the planned merger have stalled, and the banks might need to have another meeting with the ECB, which could ask them to improve their Texas ratio of capital to bad loans, Il Messaggero reported.

To approve the merger, the ECB might ask the banks to offload their bad loans in 24-30 months rather than the five or six years originally foreseen, Il Giornale reported.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit has decided not to use a state guarantee scheme to help banks offload bad debt "for now", the head of the bank's Italian operations, Gabriele Piccini, told Il Messaggero. He described the scheme as "an opportunity".

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLIER AUTOMOBILES

The European car market could grow 3 percent annually in 2016 "if the financial storm dies down quickly", FCA's European operations head Alfredo Altavilla told Corriere della Sera.

All versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulia will go into production in the coming weeks and arrive at dealerships in the second quarter, Altavilla said. He repeated a previous statement that all Alfa Romeo models will be produced in Italy.

FCA has had more than 20,000 orders for its new four-door Tipo, Altavilla said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Argentine businessman Carlos Newbery is considering making a bid for Telecom Italia's stake in Telecom Argentina, Bloomberg reported. Reuters could not reach Newbery for comment.

In the report, Newbery was quoted as saying he thought a previous offer by Mexican financier David Martinez's Fintech for Telecom Argentina would be accepted.

Telecom Italia separately said the agreement with Fintech, which has been blocked by Argentina's telecoms regulator, stands until April 2017.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The merger between Yoox and Net-A-Porter is on track to reach its planned goals, Il Sole 24 Ore reported in an analysis on the group published on Sunday.

Savings through lower investments combined with higher revenues for the merged group would have a synergy effect worth 85 million euros a year starting from 2018, the paper said.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The fashion and leather brand's chief executive said on Sunday he expected the global instability that is affecting the luxury sector to subside in the second half of the year.

He said sales had been weak so far this year in Hong Kong but that market was losing importance, while Japan was "solid" and Chinese tourists were boosting business in Thailand. Ferragamo expects to continue to make 40 percent of group revenue in Asia and Australia, he added.

The group is focusing on increasing profitability as "the luxury market will probably grow less in the future than it has in the past five years", he said.

METROWEB, VODAFONE, WIND

Britain's Vodafone and Vimpelcom's Italian mobile phone unit Wind will continue talks with broadband firm Metroweb on building a fibre optic network in Italy after the original end-February deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) FINCANTIERI

Unit Vard Holding ended 2015 with a loss 1.29 billion Norwegian crowns, hit by net forex losses of 474 million.

(*) ERG

It bought Brockaghboy Windfarm Ltd from TCI Renewables, with an overall investment for implementing the wind farm estimated at 80 million euros, it said on Monday.

A2A

A2A and Linea Group Holding (LGH) exclusive talks on tie-up end.

SARAS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (morning); followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Pending another court hearing scheduled for March 15, Hitachi said on Friday it would put in an escrow account the difference between its offer price on Ansaldo minorities of 9.5 euros per share and the raised price of 9.899 euros per share the Japanese company was forced to pay by Italian market regulator Consob. On the offer's payment day on March 11, subscribers to the offer will be paid 9.5 euros per share and the money from the escrow account will be paid out to the subscribers should the court decide to uphold Consob's decision.

SAIPEM, ENI

The oil contractor said on Friday it had received 3.2 billion euros of financing from banks and repaid its full debt to Eni.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Workers at powertrains unit FPT Industrial will stay at home for six days between March 24 and April 1 as the company makes use of temporary layoffs to adjust for lower demand, the Fiom union said on Friday.

NOVA RE

Some 22.8 percent of the shareholders that were targeted by Sorgenta's takeover bid subscribed to the offer, raising the latter's stake in the company to around 84.8 percent, Sorgenta said in a statement on Friday, citing preliminary figures.

ZUCCHI

Board meeting to approve 2014 FY results.

A.S. ROMA

Board meeting on H1 results.

S.S. LAZIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on H1 results.

