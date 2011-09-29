MILAN, Sept 29 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY DEBT

Italian borrowing costs are set to increase further at an auction on Thursday, the first long-term sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit ratings, with the 10-year yield seen rising to a new euro lifetime high of around 5.9 percent.

STOCK MARKETS

Bans on short-selling stocks in France Italy and Spain have been extended, a European Union markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank is looking to enlist the help of a leading Italian private equity manager to help allay Bank of Italy concerns over management independence and attract new investors to the undercapitalised bank, sources said.

EDISON , A2A

The supervisory board of regional utility A2A said on Wednesday it acknowledged the decision of its management board to continue talks with French power group EDF over the reorganisation of Edison on the basis of a deal inked in March.

Italian holding company Delmi, which co-owns Edison with A2A and EDF, holds a board meeting on Wednesday.

ENI

Eni plans only a temporary shutdown of an unprofitable refinery near Venice, which has been hit by falling demand, its senior official was quoted by newspapers as saying, aiming to allay fears of unions and local authorities.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker presents its industrial plan in Paris. * Italian designer Giorgio Armani has yet to announce whether it would extend its 170 million euro licence agreement with Safilo so far, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Thursday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Clessidra private equity fund is considering investing 200 million in Banca Popolare di Milano, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Thursday.

The Bank of Italy could freeze the voting rights held by the bank's majority union shareholder, the Friends of BPM association, according to Il Sole 24 Ore and La Repubblica newspapers.

